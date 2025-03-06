"How crazy is this": Summit1g responds after watching Kai Cenat name-drop him on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Twitch streamer Jaryd "Summit1g" recently reacted to fellow Twitch star Kai Cenat giving him a shoutout while talking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Kai mentioned Summit1g on the show while talking about his childhood days, and claimed that he would watch the veteran streamer on the Amazon-owned platform while growing up.

Prior to watching the clip, Summit1g expressed his disbelief at being mentioned by Cenat on national television, stating:

"Dude, oh my God! How crazy is this, dude? You're wild to even be on this show. bro. Wild!"

"He's only been doing this since 2021?": Summit1g opines on the growth of Kai Cenat's streaming career on Twitch

Kai Cenat is one of the most prominent faces in the streaming space, often appearing in Twitch's official promotions as a representative of the platform. The Streamer of the Year award winner is often also seen appearing on prominent shows, including his recent stint on Stephen A. Smith's ESPN show, First Take.

During his appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Kai recalled his younger days when he would watch Summit1g. The latter is a veteran streamer on the platform and has held broadcasts since 2012. Being a variety streamer, his broadcasts cover a large variety of games, such as World of Warcraft, The Isle, and DayZ, among others.

Making a reference to his own infamous "rat incident" from his early days on the platform, Kai said:

"I was watching Twitch growing up, and I went to Summit. Summit was one the first person on Twitch that I was watching... February of 2021, started streaming and a mouse ran out in my room, and then we here!"

Surprised at the relatively recent start of Kai's streaming career, Summit1g said:

"Bro, he's only been doing this since 2021? Wild! Wild growth rate, dude, that's crazy!"

Kai Cenat also recently participated in the NBA All-Stars Celebrity Game 2025. However, it seems his performance in the match-up left much to be desired, as the streamer was handed an official rating of 1.

