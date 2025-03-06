Stephen A. Smith loses it at Kai Cenat for saying things about Leandro Barbosa

Sports television personality, Stephen A. Smith, recently dug into Kai Cenat for calling former Brazilian basketball player, Leandro Barbosa, the greatest of all time in the history of the sport. Stephen claimed that he would "ban" the Twitch streamer from his show for making such a statement.

Claiming he would have not allowed Cenat onto the show if he was made aware of the streaming star's opinions preemptively, Stephen A. Smith exclaimed:

"I love Leandro Barbosa, the brother could play, no doubt about it. Mad respect to him but the NBA goat? I might've banned you from the show if I knew you'd say that on national television, Kai, I'm going to let that go."

"LeBron's better than Jordan": Kai Cenat compares the two players during a debate with Stephen A. Smith

Kai Cenat is known to dabble in basketball from time to time. He has hosted and played in his league, labeled the LBA (Little Ballers Association). The streamer also recently participated in the NBA All-Stars Celebrity Game 2025, where his performance gave him an official rating of one.

In response, Kai Cenat claimed that ESPN First Take host Stephen A. Smith was biased toward players of the older generation as he often chooses Michael Jordan, one of the older legendary players of the sport, over LeBron James, who is considered to be one of the best NBA players of the current generation.

Talking to Stephen A. Smith, Kai Cenat stated:

"You one of the older generation type of dude. You like Michael Jordan, cool. But listen, every time when there's a debate going on with Michael Jordan and LeBron James, you always got something to say about LBJ, and I'm here to say it, bro. LeBron's better than Jordan, I said it."

Eventually, Cenat also compared the two players' points scored, stating:

"Michael Jordan ain't never had fifty thousand points, okay? Let's talk about that real quick... LeBron James is forty years old, and he's performing better than half of the people in the league right now. Do you understand that?"

During their conversation, Stephen A. Smith compared Kai Cenat to Kevin Hart, which the streamer reacted to this by calling the comedian-actor a "little leprechaun."

