"That little leprechaun" - 5-foot-4 Kai Cenat reacts to Stephen A. Smith calling Kevin Hart his basketball comparison

Weeks removed from his appearance in the Celebrity All-Star Game, Kai Cenat joined Stephen A. Smith on First Take. After getting into numerous debates about basketball and the NBA, the famous streamer threw down a big challenge.

In the midst of his appearance on ESPN, Cenat asked Stephen A. about his own basketball skills. He then proposed the idea of him and the longtime analyst facing off against one another on the hardwood.

When Kai Cenat was asked to give a basketball comp for himself, Stephen A. took it as an opportunity to jab at the 5-foot-4 stream. He quickly interjected by saying fellow Celebrity All-Star Game legend Kevin Hart. Cenat did not take kindly to this comparison and quickly sounded off on Stephen A.

"Kevin Hart, you just compared me to that little leprechaun," Cenat said. "Kevin Hart, are you serious?"

Cenat is one of the biggest streamers on the internet, currently with over 12 million subscribers on YouTube. After briefly appearing in the 2024 Celebrity All-Star game, things didn't go much better for him this year. While Cenat was on the winning team, his impact was minimal. He finished the night with only four points on 2-for-6 shooting from the field.

Kai Cenat sends heartfelt message to Kyrie Irving following season-ending injury news

Aside from his banter with Stephen A. Smith, Kai Cenat did give his thoughts on NBA topics during his First Take appearance. The streaming sensation took the time to send a heartfelt message to one of the league's injured stars.

This week, one of the biggest topics in the NBA has been Kyrie Irving going down due to injury. He suffered a torn ACL against the Sacramento Kings Monday and will sidelined for months.

During his rise to being one of the internet's biggest streams, Kai Cenat has had countless notable guests. Among those to link up with him in the past is Irving.

Having built a connection with the Dallas Mavericks star, Cenat took the time on TV to wish Irving a speedy recovery.

"Kyrie is my boy," Cenat said. "I just talked to him not too long ago. Hopefully he gets better, you know speedy recovery. We wishing for him to have a speedy recovery so we can have him right back on that court."

Following the Luka Doncic trade, Irving was tasked with being the focal point of the new-look Mavericks. He put together one of the best stretches of his career following the big change, but now his season has come to an abrupt end.

Irving's injury was just the latest blow for the Mavs in recent weeks. Now the star guard begins his recovery journey in hopes of returning to form in 2026.

