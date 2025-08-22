"How am I supposed to go live": Lacy claims to have been view botted during first stream on Kick

FaZe Clan member Nick &quot;Lacy&quot; has criticized Kick after hosting his first-ever livestream on the Stake-backed platform. Soon after starting the broadcast, the streamer started noticing the extremely fast speed of his Kick chat. This prompted him to believe that he had been chat-botted and view-botted.Stating that his current experience was hindering his ability to give a live on the platform, Lacy said:&quot;How am I supposed to go live for my first ever time, and I'm getting chat-botted of a thousand people spamming 'Fly me out please.' Another thousand people spamming... Like, I'm getting chat botted. Then, you look at my chat and I have seventy-three thousand viewers.&quot;Lacy calls on Kick to 'fix' chat botting and view botting on the platformView botting is the process of using automated bots to artificially inflate one's viewership, improve metrics, and promote the broadcast to new viewers. On the other side, chatbotting refers to the usage of similar ways to give the impression of an active and engaged chat on the platform.Often utilized by small-scale streamers, this may be done by viewers as well to promote their favorite creators. Reacting to the lightning-fast speed with which messages were pouring into his broadcast, Lacy expressed discontent with not being able to read his chat:&quot;I can't read by chat because it's just getting full on bodied. Like, I don't understand if Kick actually cares about the streaming platform. Like, sh** like that has to get fixed. It's my first ever stream on here. Where I'm like streaming solely on here, paying attention to the chat and I can't read the chat because I'm getting botted. And my viewers are obviously not the real viewers that I have.&quot;This is not the first time streamers have brought up concerns with view-botting on Kick. In March 2025, Kick streamer Westcol had also urged the platform to take action against the practice. Meanwhile, Twitch introduced new measures to counter view-botting through a dedicated team and tools.