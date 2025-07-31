  • home icon
  • "He is genuinely trolling": Tectone reacts to Twitch CEO Dan Clancy's claim that most viewbotting is not done by top streamers

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Jul 31, 2025 00:18 GMT
Tectone responded to the recent statement by Twitch CEO Dan Clancy about viewbotting on the platform (Image via Tectone/Twitch)
Streaming personality John "Tectone" has reacted to a recent claim made by Twitch CEO Dan Clancy about the viewbotting situation on the Amazon-owned platform. During an interview with YouTuber Noah Kara, Clancy admitted that the platform is facing a "constant" issue with viewbotting.

Furthermore, Clancy claimed that while he could not pinpoint any particular streamer as being complicit in viewbotting, it is generally the smaller content creators who are engaged in the unscrupulous practice, and that the larger, more popular creators typically do not participate.

Challenging this statement by Clancy, Tectone claimed that the Twitch leader was "trolling" if he genuinely believed that the top content creators on the platform were not "boosted," stating:

"If Dan genuinely thinks that his top streamers aren't boosted by forty to fifty to sixty percent, he is trolling. He is genuinely trolling."
Tectone claims Dan Clancy is "running defense" for popular content creators

Twitch and Kick have been dealing with viewbotting as a concern for years now, with popular creators like Rangesh "N3on" being called out multiple times by other streamers for allegedly engaging in the practice during his Kick days.

Responding to Dan Clancy's claim that the more popular streamers are not responsible for the otherwise supposedly rampant viewbotting that takes place on Twitch, Tectone claimed that the Twitch CEO was trying to protect the "top earners" of the platform:

"Like, this is him running defense for his top earners so hard. There is no way he genuinely believes the bullsh** that's coming out of his mouth right now, because, and I want to make this very clear, it's not that I think every streamer is viewbotting themselves, and this is why it's such a slippery slope."
Speaking further, Tectone claimed that it was the viewers of many streamers who allegedly engaged in the viewbotting as a way to help their favorite streamers "succeed":

"It's a parasocial platform. It is. It is. And a lot of these viewers want to see their streamers succeed. So, the viewers viewbot the streamers because it's not expensive. It's really not, and that's what leads to these over-inflated numbers."
Recently, to combat the issue, Twitch announced that it would be setting up dedicated teams and technology to reduce the level of viewbotting that takes place on the platform.

