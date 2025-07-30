“A constant battle”: Twitch CEO Dan Clancy admits that the platform is facing a viewbotting problem 

Twitch CEO Dan Clancy recently appeared in a one-on-one interview with YouTuber Noah Kara, where the two explored the problem of viewbotting on the platform. Viewbotting is the practice of using scripts or bots to artificially inflate a streamer's view count and engagement on their broadcasts, which could subsequently allow them to earn a higher income through advertisements.During the interview, Noah Kara asked Clancy if &quot;a lot of&quot; the content creators on Twitch engage in viewbotting:&quot;I don't want to forget this question, but do a lot of people viewbot on Twitch?&quot;In response, Dan Clancy gave an unequivocally affirmative answer, stating:&quot;Yes... That's a constant battle. Absolutely, because they're third parties that do it, and especially when you get to ads, they try to viewbot for ads. They viewbot for all sorts of things... Yes.&quot;&quot;Thousands of them&quot;: Dan Clancy claims the majority of the viewbotting on the platform is done by small-scale streamersViewbotting is an issue that has plagued livestreaming platforms for many years, with major players like Kick and Twitch bearing the brunt of most of the artificially inflated broadcasts. Many popular streamers across both platforms, such as Kick streamer Westcol and Twitch streamer Hasan &quot;HasanAbi,&quot; have called on the respective websites to introduce means to cull the practice.Now, in his interview with Noah Kara, which was posted onto the latter's YouTube channel, Dan Clancy has not only admitted that the problem exists, but also claimed that the majority of the practice is propagated by thousands of smaller content creators, and not those with a large following.Stating that one singular streamer could not be called out as being complicit in viewbotting, Dan Clancy stated:&quot;The interesting thing is that viewbotting isn't always like, this one streamer... is complicit even always... So, yeah, there isn't one big one, like most of the viewbotting, and most of the fraud is not on a big streamer, it's on the small streamer, but thousands of them. Yeah, because if they can create a thousand bogus accounts, and then they create viewbots, then, you know, they can create bogus revenue.&quot;Upon being asked the largest number of viewers that have been caught viewbotting, Dan Clancy confessed that he had &quot;no idea&quot;:&quot;Oh, I have no idea. I have no idea... I have literally no idea.&quot;Considering the supposedly rampant issue of viewbotting on Twitch, the platform recently introduced new technology to help combat the problem. Twitch Support recently announced on X that the platform is introducing new technology and dedicated teams to ensure that no viewbotting and subsequent revenue inflation takes place on the Amazon-owned website.