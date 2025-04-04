HasanAbi responds to allegations of having "78%" view bots on his Twitch livestream

Twitch star Hasan "HasanAbi" has once again garnered attention on social media after being accused of artificially inflating his live viewership. On April 3, 2025, X user @yoxics claimed that the Turkish-American personality's livestream titled, 🚨LIBERATION DAY?!🚨TRUMP TARIFF TIME!!🚨ELON LOSES WI SC RACE?!🚨CORY BOOKER LIBERALISM IS RISING🚨SWITCH2 ?!?!, had "78%" view bots.

While claiming that an extension that detects view bots on a streamer's live broadcast reported this statistic, @yoxics posted:

"a Twitch bot and embedding detector extension has been released and is currently showing HasanAbi with a 78% bot detection."

Readers should note that the extension displays the percentage of legitimate Twitch users who watch a broadcast. Over 243 netizens responded to the X user's post, with several pointing out that 78% of the audience were not bots but rather genuine viewers.

"That’s 80% REAL viewers lmaoooo," @alecsbutt posted.

"That’s 78% of people that are watching that are signed in, doesn’t included people not signed in and viewers from front page," @aJxmes replied.

"No thats 78% real people," @DGMLMA0 remarked.

"I love lacy more than any streamer, but his also shows about 80% bots." @NinersFaithfull commented.

HasanAbi responded to view-botting allegations by describing X user @yoxics as a "moron."

"it shows the opposite you f**king moron, it means almost 80% of my viewers are signed in while watching, the rest are likely watching without signing in to twitch or chatting," he wrote.

HasanAbi's response to view-botting allegations (Image via @hasanthehun/X)

Controversial Twitch streamer Kacey "Kaceytron" also responded, alleging that the X user "stole and cropped" an image she shared on the social media platform to "intentionally misinterpret" it:

"this is my full screenshot that @yoxics stole and cropped to intentionally misinterpret... like damn, do you guys have no shame with how bad faith you are?" Kaceytron wrote on X.

HasanAbi recently stated he doesn't want Twitch streamers to be "destroyed" by "serial harassers" following Adin Ross' unban

HasanAbi made headlines on March 30, 2025, when he shared his thoughts on Adin Ross' Twitch channel being reinstated two years after it had been indefinitely suspended.

While claiming that he did not want Twitch streamers to be "destroyed" by "serial harassers," the political commentator remarked:

"I just don't want other content creators to get f**king destroyed by this kind of toxic behavior. Okay? That's it! Like, even beyond the Adolf Hitler associations. Okay? I think, outside of being woke, there's an environment of toxicity associated with these guys that are, like, serial harassers, serial doxxers. Incredibly toxic!"

Furthermore, HasanAbi believed that Adin Ross could go in "two directions" with his Twitch unban: he could be a "positive force" and not be "as racist as he once was," or he could be "as unshackled" and be "as racist as possible."

