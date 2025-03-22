Kick streamer Westcol calls on the platform to remove view bots

Kick streamer Luis "Westcol" has called on the platform to address the issue of view botting. For those unaware, view bots have plagued livestreaming websites like Kick and Twitch for years. Recently, discussions about the problem gained a lot of attention after a content creator went viral for showcasing a botting application during a live broadcast.

On March 21, 2025, WestCol urged Kick to take action against view botters. He argued that view botting harms legitimate content creators who do not rely on artificial methods to boost their viewership.

Below is a rough English translation of what the Colombian streamer posted on X:

"It's time to fix the BOTS @KickEspanol thing, it's obvious that a lot of shitty streamers use it, at first it didn't matter but now it's already damaging the image of real streamers who are working to legally increase their average viewers."

The streamer's statement about viewbotters (Image via @WestCOL/X)

Twitch and Kick streamer QueenGloriaRP recently went viral for claiming that view botting applications allow anyone to artificially inflate a streamer's viewership without any repercussions. This revelation sparked a heated debate online.

"It only fuels hate and rats": WestCol says viewbots are detrimental to the streaming experience

The use of view bots to fraudulently increase viewership has been an ongoing issue across multiple streaming platforms. Several Kick stars, including N3on, have previously been accused of artificially inflating their audience numbers through such methods.

Regardless, WestCol opined that view botting negatively impacts the overall streaming experience. In a follow-up post to his statement urging Kick to take action, he claimed that smaller streamers who use view bots only contribute to the spread of hateful rhetoric on the platform. However, he stated that there was no need to name specific individuals:

"Most of them are actually small streamers, who get 3,000 bots and so on, some big ones do it too, mentioning names is useless, it only fuels hate and rats, removing bots in general from the platform is what we are looking for."

The streamer talks about taking action against viewbotting (Image via @WestCOL/X)

In related news, Westcol was recently involved in controversy after claiming to have been shot on camera. Just a day later, he suggested in an X post that the shooting was staged, claiming how easily social media users can be misled.

