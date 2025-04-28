How long can Vitaly be in prison? Kick streamer's prison sentence explored

On April 2, 2025, controversial Kick streamer and former YouTube prankster, Vitaly Zdorovetskiy, was placed under arrest for causing public distress in the Philippines. As details of the case continue to unfold, netizens now have a better idea of how long the streamer may be detained. Certain reports broke down the incident, explaining Zdorovetskiy's potential sentence.

YouTuber Atozy reviewed the case in a recent video, detailing the charges against Vitaly, which include instances of robbery and public disturbance:

"Here we have the charges against Vitaly. First, you have 'unjust vexation', which is engaging in behavior that causes annoyance and distress to others. Then you have 'alarm' and 'scandal'... you had 'attempted theft'..."

Atozy also reviewed testaments from locals, with many claiming that Zdorovetskiy may face 24 years in prison for the multiple counts of theft that he is charged with:

"Apparently, if you steal a motorcycle in the Philippines, you could actually get up to life in prison. I am seeing multiple locals saying he could be facing up to 24 years in prison, as it's up to 12 years for each of the counts of theft..."

Looking at the Philippines' Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla's comments on the Vitaly situation

Zdorovetskiy's actions, which included harassing locals and stealing items, led Philippine authorities to classify him as an "undesirable foreign national". The status of his classification and other matters relating to the case were discussed with the media at a press conference on April 7, 2025.

In this briefing, the country's Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla stated that the streamer will not be deported, but will face the necessary legal proceedings as per the law. According to a report from The Mirror, during the media interaction, Remulla suggested that content creation is not a "licence" to cause distress:

"People have to take responsibility for the content they create. It is not a licence to shame, or to hurt, or to besmirch anyone."

Regarding the streamer's multiple offences, Remulla said:

"Vitaly engaged in multiple disruptive and inappropriate acts, including attempting to kiss and grab him, trying to seize his service firearm, taking pictures of him without consent, mocking other security guards, and vlogging without a permit in BGC."

In related news, the president of the Philippines called Vitaly "crazy" while addressing his arrest and reacting to the footage of his livestreams.

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More