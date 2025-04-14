"This guy is crazy": The president of the Philippines addresses the arrest of Kick streamer Vitaly

On April 14, 2025, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. of the Philippines spoke about the arrest of YouTuber and streamer Vitaly Zdorovetskiy. The latter is known for his controversial prank videos and viral Kick streams where he tracks down and humiliates child predators. The streamer was detained in Taguig City on April 2, 2025, following a series of disruptive incidents during his livestreams.

In reaction to Vitaly's arrest, President Ferdinand referred to the streamer as "crazy", criticizing his actions towards the Filipino people:

"This guy is crazy. He’s not even Filipino—can I curse at him? Another thing we saw this week was the infuriating behavior of a foreign vlogger towards our fellow countrymen." (Translated from Filipino using Google)

Finally, Bongbong claimed that regardless of whether the streamer intended to make jokes or pranks, his behaviour in the country aggravated the locals:

"Whether he meant it as a joke or not, what Filipino wouldn’t have their blood boil watching what he did?" (Translated from Filipino using Google)

Kick streamer Vitaly reportedly under custody and is on track to face charges against him

Vitaly is currently under custody in the Philippines and is facing multiple criminal charges, including unjust vexation, alarm and scandal, and attempted theft.

During his livestreams, Zdorovetskiy was seen causing public disturbances in multiple instances. Some of his actions included stealing a security guard's cap, taking an electric fan from a restaurant, threatening a woman, and recklessly operating a tricycle.

Now, the Bureau of Immigration in the Philippines has deemed the streamer to be an "undersirable alien" and classified him as a "flight risk". Despite initial plans for deportation, the Philippine authorities have decided to proceed with legal action against him.

Further, reports indicate that due to the way Filipino courts function, the bureaucratic system would take approximately two to three years to come to a resolution on Vitaly's case.

Lawyer and YouTuber Andrew Esquire, known for his platform "Legal Mindset", has been actively covering the streamer's legal proceedings and claims that this particular arrest would help in shutting down other controversial content creators:

"Today Vitaly was dragged out in cuffs for a public press conference in the Philippines after his arrest on multiple criminal counts. This will absolutely disincentivize nuisance streamers. Huge W in fighting these criminals, other nations take note, Philippines did it right."

In related news within the Kick streamer sphere, Johnny Somali was indicted in South Korea for causing a commotion at a convenience store and faces up to ten years in prison if convicted.

