How much does Jacob & Co. Astronomia Solar cost? Kai Cenat shows off his luxury watch

Kai Cenat recently showed off his Jacob & Co. Astronomia Solar watch on a YouTube video, leaving his fans in awe. The Twitch megastar has been on a roll lately, as he appeared on both the WWE's Royal Rumble and the 2025 Grammy award show ceremony. However, for now, he's back to his regularly scheduled streams and released a YouTube video titled If it's 2025 don't click here, in which he explores his storage unit in Atlanta.

In the video, Cenat spoke about a milestone he achieved — making it to the cover of Billboard's The Hot 100 magazine. He even flipped through some pages of the issue, specifically related to his section. One of the pages featured a photo of him posing with a Jacob & Co. watch that "he always wanted."

Expand Tweet

Trending

The watch in question is the Astronomia Solar, a luxury timepiece that features an intricate design and excellent craftsmanship. Only a limited number of such watches have been produced and it is priced approximately between $280,000 and $480,000, depending on the specific model and features. Kai revealed the watch and showed off its functions and intricacies:

"Jacob & Co. quite frankly have the best watches out there. After I took my cover shoot for Billboard, I [saw] it for the first time, and I was like 'Yo, I ain't gon' lie, I need this'... It literally has the entire solar system, like this is time on a watch. When it turns on, it rotates, as time go on it does the same rotation as of all the planets around the sun."

For context, the watch's dial showcases a three-dimensional representation of the solar system, complete with eight planets, including a hand-engraved globe representing Earth. At the center lies a 1.5-carat, 288-faceted trademark cut symbolizing the sun. The planets are in constant motion, with the entire assembly rotating clockwise every 10 minutes.

"The best package": Kai Cenat shows off his orders from Jacob & Co.

[Timestamp - 11:40]

Kai Cenat also mentioned that he was looking forward to receiving his parcel from Jacob & Co, a package that seemingly took a while to reach him:

"Last, but not least, the best package in my opinion... Jacob & Co... I got my package, I've been waiting to get this for a long time... and it's finally here."

In fact, in addition to the watch, he also purchased a leather belt with a factory diamond buckle.

"Factory diamonds on a belt buckle. This is my first bust-down belt. I'm puttin' that on a black one, and we see how it goes."

Following this, the streamer gave his viewers a taste of what's in his closet by showing off some vintage clothing items.

In other news, Kai Cenat responded to Kanye West's controversial posts on X, hinting that their planned collaboration could be called off.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback