How tall is Kai Cenat in feet?

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat is currently on a mission to break his world record and attain one million active subscribers on the platform through his 24/7 streaming marathon, titled Mafiathon 3, which started on September 1, 2025. The marathon has featured several celebrity appearances from different backgrounds, further cementing Cenat's status as one of Twitch’s most recognizable figures.

Ad

In terms of his physical persona, the streamer reportedly stands at five feet and three inches. Soon after his astronomical growth in the industry, the streamer's height became a running gag within his community. Notably, in 2023, he pulled out a measuring tape and measured his height, coming up with a 63-inch body length.

Jokingly, he claimed the 63-inch mark stood for six feet and three inches:

"That's six three. Six three. Six motherf**king three. What does 63 inches equal, lemme see, you guys get me so angry... That's cap."

Ad

Trending

Rapper Lil Uzi Vert is reported to be five feet four inches. When Kai Cenat met Uzi for the first time in 2022, during the Jus Wanna Rock music video shoot, the two compared heights, and the rapper was noticeably taller:

"Yo, you're taller than me, my ni**a! ('I told you that!' said Lil Uzi Vert)"

A historic incident within his community happened when the streamer put on height boosters to prank his fellow Any Means Possible (AMP) members, Fanum and Agent00.

Ad

Looking at Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 subathon statistics so far

Ad

As of September 8, 2025, Kai Cenat has just over 330,000 active subscriptions on his channel. At this rate, he is on track to attain a million subscribers, which will then prompt basketball legend LeBron James to cut off Cenat's dreadlocks, an accessory he's had since the beginning of his online career.

He is also the third most-followed streamer on Twitch, with 19 million followers.

In other news, fans criticized Twitch for what they described as "obvious astroturfing" in its apparent promotion of Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 3.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More