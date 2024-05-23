"I was busy planning YouTube videos": Participant of a MrBeast video responds to crass comments on social media

Suzie Taylor was one of the two participants in one of MrBeast's videos along with Bailey titled Survive 100 Days Trapped, Win $500,000. It was originally uploaded back in December of 2023, but the YouTube star decided to reupload it on X on May 20, which invited some unsavory comments.

As the title of the video suggests, it involved a couple of participants spending more than three months in a locked room. Jimmy "MrBeast" had chosen a man and woman for the video, leading to some viewers making crass observations.

After it was uploaded, X user Armand Domaleswski insinuated that the two had slept with each other during the challenge, writing:

"They absolutely had sex, right? No way you don't end up having sex out of sheer boredom."

Suzie Taylor, the woman in the video, had a sharp reply to Armand and shut down this line of questioning by stating that she was planning her own YouTube schedule considering she is also a YouTuber:

"no. I was busy planning YouTube videos. next question"

Why is MrBeast reuploading old YouTube videos to X?

MrBeast is perhaps the most famous YouTuber in the world and is currently locked in a race with T-Series to become the most subscribed channel. With over 260 million subscribers, his videos on the Google-owned platform go viral regularly. However, he has also been uploading old videos to X over the last few months.

Elon Musk's social media platform has monetization now, and the YouTuber announced back in January 2024 that he is interested in seeing how they perform on X to determine if it is viable to make content for the platform.

Since then, MrBeast has gradually uploaded several of his months-old videos to the social media website. And although many of them get hundreds of millions of impressions, it seems the ad revenue is still not at par with YouTube. Which is why he only uploads older videos.

However, this has encouraged many other YouTubers to also make content for X. Popular streamer Tfue recently announced that he will be uploading his vlogs to the platform in a video titled I'm Quitting YouTube...