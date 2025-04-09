"I can hardly move my wrist": Dream discloses he got injured while sparring with Sapnap, fans react

Popular Minecraft creator Clay “Dream” gave his fans news about his health on April 9, 2025, saying that he injured his wrist. He stated that he is unable to move his wrist after a sparring session with fellow YouTuber Nicholas “Sapnap.” The injury prevented him from working on a video, and he is hoping for a quick recovery.

Clay’s last upload was on April 1, 2025, where he posted a joke video for April Fool’s Day. The content creator’s next video is delayed, and he told his fans:

“I hurt my wrist sparring Sapnap and now I couldn’t record a video I wanted to because I can hardly move my wrist hopefully it feels better tomorrow.”

Fans on X had a lot to say about the his injury, with some suggesting remedies for recovery. Meanwhile, one community member was intrigued to know whether Dream managed to "win" the spar:

"did you win at least?" asked X user @drmsdnf.

"Ice the first 24 hours, then heat. Heal first before you try to use it again (or else re-injury & no healing)," said an X user.

"I hope you kicked his ass in retaliation, I guess," wrote X user @Hplss_Drmr

Others were interested in finding out why the two creators were sparring but did not get a response from the Clay:

"why u sparring with sapnap, tf are u training for?" asked X user @colesmanbun.

"so do you guys have the video of you two sparring?" enquired a fan.

"ok but like... did u win," wrote X user @muchluvgnf

One X user requested a video of the sparring session:

Sapnap and Dream are long-time friends who often collaborate. It is unknown why they were sparring with each other as fans eagerly await an update.

Sapnap and Dream’s friendship explored

Sapnap started his YouTube career in 2019, and his collaborations with Dream and George “GeorgeNotFound” led to the foundation of the Dream Team. The three content creators posted their first video together on Clay’s channel, titled Last to Leave Circle in Minecraft Wins $1,000 - Challenge. The trio became an instant hit on YouTube and continued making videos together.

In 2020, the group of friends competed together in Minecraft Championship 11 and the Minecraft All-Star event. After finding success in both content and esports, Sapnap moved in with Clay.

Clay paused collaborations with his friends after his face reveal, prompting him to step away from content creation. He returned after six months, and the two creators resumed posting content, but they stopped in October 2024.

In January 2025, Sapnap revealed that he was struggling with mental health problems. The content creator stepped away from regular Minecraft videos, and he now focuses on IRL (in real life) streams. Dream continues to play Minecraft and is active on his YouTube channel.

In other news, A Minecraft Movie paid tribute to deceased content creator Technoblade. The YouTuber’s iconic pig avatar was featured in one of the scenes of the film.

