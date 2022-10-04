Who is Clayton Ray Huff? Twitter is guessing Dream's real name after face reveal

Clay "Dream" recently did a face reveal and it led to fans wondering if his actual name is Clayton Ray Huff.

Minecraft YouTuber Dream did a long-awaited face reveal to his audience across the world in perhaps one of the biggest video premieres of the year on YouTube.

The face reveal that broke the internet has raised quite a few questions about the Minecrafter's real identity. It remains largely unknown to people and this has resulted in quite a bit of speculation about it online.

The internet is searching for Minecraft star Dream's real name

🕷SpoOokie Deau🕷 @Cookie_Deau CLAYTON RAY HUFF WAS AN ACTUAL FACE LEAK LMAOOOOOO CLAYTON RAY HUFF WAS AN ACTUAL FACE LEAK LMAOOOOOO https://t.co/R2P64K2RWE

The YouTube video from Dream that came out on recently, where he finally revealed his face to all his fans and the online community, has led to a lot of talk about his real identity. It had a lot of hype around it as he revealed his face to a few big name creators on the platform before showing it to his audience.

As expected, this created a lot of stir among his fans and the online community in general, with people wanting to know more information about him. The creator only revealed his face and first name in the video when he introduced himself by saying:

"Hi, my name is Clay, otherwise known as Dream online. You may have heard of me."

His true identity was one of the biggest topics of discussion after the announcement. A video was spread online in mid 2021 from Twitter user @claytonrayhuff2 that claimed to debunk the enigma called Dream. Fans have now gone back to the video to figure out if it was indeed the popular YouTuber.

clayton ray huff @claytonrayhuff2 dream face reveal dropped woooooo dream face reveal dropped woooooo https://t.co/UrvvurFzVh

The video states that Dream's real name is Clayton Ray Huff and that he lived in Longwood, Florida. It also goes on to show multiple pictures of a kid aged 13 and under.

Since his big reveal, Clay's fans have started debating if the video is legitimate proof of who he is. While some argued that the face reveal is definitive proof that he isn't that kid, others couldn't see past some similarities between his face now and the kid in those pictures.

Since then, a lot more information has been circulated online that bolsters the argument being made for his name being Clayton Ray Huff.

For example, a picture from the yearbook of a teen named Clayton Huff was leaked in late September. He is wearing a shirt that says Lake Howell, which is a high school in the Orlando suburb of Winter Park, Florida. These details match the little personal information that Dream has confirmed about himself in the past.

The added evidence, although circumstantial, has many fans talking about it on Twitter.

scarlett 🎧 @vamp1739450 me when my name is clayton ray huff and i live at 2710 english ivy court longwood florida 32779 me when my name is clayton ray huff and i live at 2710 english ivy court longwood florida 32779 https://t.co/zeAfHfCX94

violet @swipnip420 could y’all image it isn’t actually clayton ray huff and we’ve just been using a random guys pictures and a random guys familys pictures could y’all image it isn’t actually clayton ray huff and we’ve just been using a random guys pictures and a random guys familys pictures 😭

Anthony ScrimbloCoded @ScrimbIoCoded Would regain a little bit of respect for dream if he revealed his full name and shot down the clayton ray huff rumor. Not a lot just a little. Need the internet to leave that damn kid be I know I've tweeted this already but goddamn man Would regain a little bit of respect for dream if he revealed his full name and shot down the clayton ray huff rumor. Not a lot just a little. Need the internet to leave that damn kid be I know I've tweeted this already but goddamn man

Some fans were more keen on defending the YouTuber than finding out who he is as his face reveal had also led to a lot of harassment for him online.

