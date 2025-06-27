"I definitely missed the mark": MrBeast announces he's removed ViewStats AI tool following backlash

ViewStats AI started in late 2023 and was co-founded by YouTube megastar Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson. It offers free content creator analytics (with a Pro version that has premium features) via its website and Chrome extension. In June 2025, following the release of an AI-powered thumbnail generator, ViewStats fell into troubled waters after users and creators accused the feature of plagiarism.

Following the backlash coming from the AI thumbnail tool, which is part of an $80 "Pro + AI" plan package, MrBeast took to X and spoke on the criticism, taking it constructively:

"...I thought people were going to be pretty excited about it, but I definitely missed the mark. If you opened up Twitter, you know what I'm talking about. I read all your feedback... and going forward there is no AI thumbnail tool... we pulled it down. On top of that, I wanted to go one step further to really show artists out there that I care... on ViewStats.com, under our 'More Tools' section, it will say hire a thumbnail artist..."

Overall, Jimmy took down the AI Thumbnail creator feature and introduced a new option that directs creators to human artists capable of creating video thumbnails.

MrBeast then acknowledged his status as the "biggest YouTuber in the world," and mentioned the responsibility that comes with such a title:

"I am the biggest YouTuber in the world and I don't take that responsibility lightly. It deeply makes me sad when I do something that poeple are maybe upset by..."

He also mentioned how his approach to making thumbnails is typically through in-house artists, rather than through AI software:

"I have a small army of thumbnail artists that work for me, and I'm looking to hire more..."

"F**k AI": Looking at Jacksepticeye's thoughts on MrBeast's ViewStats AI Thumbnail generator

Jacksepticeye speaks on the ViewStats AI Thumbnail tool before it was pulled down (Image via @Jacksepticeye/X)

Sean "Jacksepticye" is considered one of the pioneers of YouTube's "let's play" gaming category. As of this writing, Sean has over 31 million subscribers on the platform and regularly uploads gameplay content.

In the now-deleted promotional video for ViewStats’ AI Thumbnail tool, Jacksepticeye’s iconic "Septic Eye" channel logo was featured prominently alongside several other creator logos. In response, the YouTuber took to X and expressed his distaste towards being associated with the tool:

"What the actual f**k... and he used my logo in the promotion for it too. I hate what this platform is turning into. F**k AI."

In other news, Tyler Wall's GoFundMe raised thousands in donations after the fitness coach tragically passed away during the filming of a MrBeast video.

