"I feel so bad for Theo": Fans left concerned as video of Theo Von saying he's "trying not to take my own life" goes viral

Comedian Theo Von has caught the attention of netizens after his remarks at a recent performance, wherein he remarked that he is having a tough month and supposedly has a hard time managing his mental health. The comedian recently performed at the Beacon Theatre in New York City, with the show being organized and filmed to eventually be aired on Netflix as a comedy special.

However, the performance reportedly did not go as planned, with Theo Von concluding it by telling fans that he has been dealing with a tough period of his life recently, stating:

"I'm having a long month, I'm trying not to take my own life."

After a clip of Theo Von making these remarks at his show went viral on X, netizens have been reacting to it and expressing concern about him on the micro-blogging platform. Many remarked on his past openness about struggles with mental health, and speculated whether the comedian had been joking or not at the show:

"I feel so bad for Theo. He’s hurting," wrote X user @SaraOHara16

"People laughing about him saying he’s trying not to take his own life is f**king despicable. if you watch theo von he is very open about his mental health and how he still struggles and uses comedy as an outlet. shame on anyone who would laugh at someone going through that," wrote X user @fatassonthebeat

"They need to immediately intervene. No one says that sort of stuff if they don't mean every word. If he is not helped, we will be reading about him in the headlines I am afraid," wrote X user @ArizonaJTG

A netizen claiming to have been at the event stated that the crowd there was constantly intervening in the performance despite being instructed not to yell out or heckle:

"I was there. He wasn’t f**ked up at all. He was dead sober. It was a mix between his nerves and the crowd being fucking rude interrupting him constantly when they were instructed to not yell out or heckle. So get your facts straight before you attack someone like this," wrote X user @ClydePickney

Some suggested that the comedian should take some time away from work and work on his mental health:

"He needs to pull a Chapelle and disappear for a while for his mental sanity," wrote X user @hobshytv

On the other hand, some netizens believed that the remark had simply been a joke that was blown out of proportion:

"He’s being hyperbolic. I really wish you would stop using him for engagement like the other leeches," wrote X user @Rachael_M__

"I love how you guys take a three second video and then make it something it’s not. You people are insufferable," wrote X user @is_starts

How did Theo Von's Netflix special taping reportedly go wrong?

Theo Von is known for hosting podcasts alongside other comedians, such as Bobby Lee. Von is also the host of his own weekly podcast show, This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von, which has seen popular figures appearing as guests, including fellow comedian and actor Pete Davidson, ChatGPT CEO Sam Altman, and United States President JD Vance.

However, as per a report by Men's Journal, things reportedly went awry at his recent stand-up event organized by Netflix at the Bacon Theatre in New York City, with the comedian supposedly forgetting bits in the middle of his performance, having to take the help of a producer to remind him of his lines, and repeating jokes to get them right for Netflix's taping process.

Some commenters on Reddit also estimated that around one-third of the attendants also decided to walk out in the middle of the performance due to the "unrehearsed and disorganized" performance. No official comment has been made by either Netflix or Theo Von on the matter yet.

