"I feel like OTV is going to die": Scarra comments on speculations about Disguised Toast leaving OfflineTV

Twitch streamer and former esports pro William "Scarra" has commented on the recent speculations surrounding Jeremy "Disguised Toast" leaving OfflineTV (OTV). During a recent livestream, Scarra joked about taking away Yvonne "yvonnie's" salary after a meeting with the organization members.

The 35-year-old said:

"Just got off an OTV meeting, we've decided we're taking away from Yvonne's salary and give it to me. She deserves less."

He then noticed a live viewer's comment stating they've "heard some bad things" about OTV. Scarra responded:

"I haven't heard some bad things. You might be knowing more than me at this point."

Another community member said they heard "Toast might leave." In response the co-founder of OTV said:

"I will be... I mean, every single year, I feel like OTV is going to die. So, let's just say I would not be surprised if every year, everyone left. I'm grateful for everything that we've done regardless of when the journey ends."

Another viewer inquired, "Is that a bad thing?" to which Scarra responded:

"I mean, it's stressful."

Scarra claims Disguised Toast recently left all group chats and could be contacted only through personal direct messages

During a livestream on April 22, 2025, Scarra shared his thoughts on Disguised Toast's professional League of Legends team, Disguised (DSG), losing the LTA North 2025 Split 2 match against Dignitas.

Claiming that DSG is not a popular team, Scarra commented on the post-game discussion on the official League of Legends subreddit, remarking:

"I think they're f**ked. I think the biggest thing is, they're just not popular, man. Look at this, man, the post-game discussion thread... there's not even 100 upvotes, which sucks! I really wish, like, they just keep losing, and it just doesn't work out."

Scarra then claimed that Disguised Toast had recently left all group chats and could only be contacted via personal DMs or text messages:

"He's on a break. I think he was watching last week. A week ago, he, like, went on a giga-break where he, like, left all his group chats on Discord, and he can only be reached through personal DMs or text messages. So, he's on a giga-vacation mode. To be fair, DSG might also be on vacation mode, too. But, I haven't watched the games, I just wish they won something."

This isn't the first time speculations about Disguised Toast have surfaced. In September 2024, YouTube and Twitch streamer Thomas "Sykkuno" made headlines after responding to claims that he was no longer friends with Jeremy.

