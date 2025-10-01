  • home icon
"I should knock your a** out": Kevin Hart calls Kai Cenat "racist" during sleepover livestream

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Oct 01, 2025 02:01 GMT
Twitch streamer Kai Cenat collaborated with Druski and Kevin Hart during his second-last day of Mafiathon 3 (Image via KaiCenat/Twitch)
Twitch streamer Kai Cenat collaborated with Druski and Kevin Hart during his second-last day of Mafiathon 3 (Image via KaiCenat/Twitch)

Comedian Kevin Hart recently had a hilarious interaction with Twitch star Kai Cenat during a comedic bit in the middle of their collaborative livestream on Twitch, which also featured fellow comedian and internet personality Andrew "Druski." This livestream was part of the 29th day of Kai Cenat's subathon, The Mafiathon 3.

Kai Cenat and Druski both went to Kevin Hart's house for a "sleepover," and the latter became jokingly upset after Cenat called one of Hart's employees "black." In response, Kevin Hart had claimed that Kai Cenat was indulging in racist behavior, exclaiming:

"She's not black, you racist f**k. You racist f**k. You f**k. She's not black. I should knock your a** out. I should knock your a** out, Kai, don't you ever do that in my house again."
Kevin Hart calls out RaKai for trying to talk to his daughter during Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3

In yet another hilarious interaction, Kai Cenat's close associate Quvonn "RaKai" was seen being called out by Kevin Hart for seemingly attempting to talk with the comedian's daughter. The 16-year-old streamer had arrived along with other known associates of Kai Cenat for the "sleepover" at Kevin Hart's house, including fellow AMP member Roberto "Fanum" and Ray "rayasianboy."

In a clip uploaded to X, after catching RaKai having a conversation with his daughter, Kevin Hart was seen calling out the Twitch streamer, stating:

"You tryna talk to my daughter?"

RaKai then hesitantly replied:

"I was trying to explain... No! No, no, no. I was trying to explain to him (Tota MC) that Nelly is her favorite rapper."

Hart then jokingly stated that he needed to take action against what was taking place between the two "as a father":

"As a father, as a father, blood, I need to make an example. You understand me? I need to make an example, bro... Don't talk to mine."

In other news, Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 has enabled the streamer to make Twitch history by surpassing 1 million concurrent subscribers on the platform, thereby reaching the goal he initially set.

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

