"I should knock your a** out": Kevin Hart calls Kai Cenat "racist" during sleepover livestream

Comedian Kevin Hart recently had a hilarious interaction with Twitch star Kai Cenat during a comedic bit in the middle of their collaborative livestream on Twitch, which also featured fellow comedian and internet personality Andrew &quot;Druski.&quot; This livestream was part of the 29th day of Kai Cenat's subathon, The Mafiathon 3.Kai Cenat and Druski both went to Kevin Hart's house for a &quot;sleepover,&quot; and the latter became jokingly upset after Cenat called one of Hart's employees &quot;black.&quot; In response, Kevin Hart had claimed that Kai Cenat was indulging in racist behavior, exclaiming:&quot;She's not black, you racist f**k. You racist f**k. You f**k. She's not black. I should knock your a** out. I should knock your a** out, Kai, don't you ever do that in my house again.&quot;Kevin Hart calls out RaKai for trying to talk to his daughter during Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3In yet another hilarious interaction, Kai Cenat's close associate Quvonn &quot;RaKai&quot; was seen being called out by Kevin Hart for seemingly attempting to talk with the comedian's daughter. The 16-year-old streamer had arrived along with other known associates of Kai Cenat for the &quot;sleepover&quot; at Kevin Hart's house, including fellow AMP member Roberto &quot;Fanum&quot; and Ray &quot;rayasianboy.&quot;In a clip uploaded to X, after catching RaKai having a conversation with his daughter, Kevin Hart was seen calling out the Twitch streamer, stating:&quot;You tryna talk to my daughter?&quot;RaKai then hesitantly replied:&quot;I was trying to explain... No! No, no, no. I was trying to explain to him (Tota MC) that Nelly is her favorite rapper.&quot;Hart then jokingly stated that he needed to take action against what was taking place between the two &quot;as a father&quot;:&quot;As a father, as a father, blood, I need to make an example. You understand me? I need to make an example, bro... Don't talk to mine.&quot;In other news, Kai Cenat's Mafiathon 3 has enabled the streamer to make Twitch history by surpassing 1 million concurrent subscribers on the platform, thereby reaching the goal he initially set.