  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "I know I f**ked up": Bwipo issues statement for his "sexist" comments about women playing competitive games

"I know I f**ked up": Bwipo issues statement for his "sexist" comments about women playing competitive games

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Sep 10, 2025 04:47 GMT
&quot;I know I f**ked up&quot;: Bwipo issues statement for his &quot;sexist&quot; comments about women playing competitive games
Bwipo issues statement for his "sexist" comments (Image via x.com/Bwipo)

League of Legends pro Gabriël "Bwipo" has addressed the community following the recent controversy surrounding his comments about women. For those unaware, Bwipo garnered attention on September 9, 2025, when clips from his livestream went viral on X and Reddit. In the footage, the 26-year-old voiced his belief that women should not play competitive games while on their periods.

Ad

He said:

"When a woman is on the wrong part of the month, and play competitively, you know what I mean? There is a time in the month where you should not be f**king playing competitive games as a woman, in my opinion. This is my experience, she played a lot of League ranked, it was really obvious when she was just getting super irritated at every little thing."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Twitch streamer's comments resulted in FlyQuest, the professional esports organization he's a part of, announcing his suspension from the next series of the LTA (The League of Legends Championship of The Americas) playoffs and donating his event prize money to causes that support women in gaming.

Bwipo has now addressed the controversy, acknowledging that he had "f**ked up." While describing his comments as "ignorant and disrespectful to women," the Belgian-Brazilian personality stated that he will be "taking steps to reflect, listen, and do better":

Ad
"Hi everyone, I know I f**ked up. My comments were ignorant and disrespectful to women, including those close to me. I’m sorry to those I hurt. I regret using my platform to fuel vitriol and sexism instead of support, and I’ll be taking steps to reflect, listen, and do better."
Bwipo&#039;s X post in which he addressed the controversy (Image via x.com/Bwipo)
Bwipo's X post in which he addressed the controversy (Image via x.com/Bwipo)

"That's just a crazy take" - Sjokz slams Bwipo for his comments on women

Eefje "Sjokz" Depoortere, a prominent esports personality who has hosted several League of Legends World Championships, has shared her thoughts on Bwipo's recent remarks.

Ad

In a TikTok video, Sjokz responded to the LoL top laner's belief that women should not be playing competitive games during their menstrual cycle by saying:

"First off, calling a period the 'wrong time' of the month, I thought we were past that, because how can five days of every month be a wrong time for a woman? I don't know if I'm nitpicking here. I don't think so. But let's not do that.
Ad
"And secondly, to then just to make a connection of like, 'When a woman is on her period, she shouldn't be able to play competitively,' which, in end effect, does basically say, 'Well, women shouldn't be playing League competitively because they might have their period on the day where they have to play an important match. Right?'"
Ad
Ad

Describing Bwipo's opinions as a "crazy take," Sjokz added:

"Regardless, that's just a crazy take because what do you think women do? What do you think women do?! I mean, women are on their period, bleeding buckets, having extreme pains that they have to take painkillers for, or maybe they don't, they are extremely tired and lethargic."
Ad

In addition to Sjokz, League of Legends veteran Yilian "Doublelift" commented on the controversy in a recent X post, writing, "Bwipo career suicide speedrun goes harder than my worlds speedrun."

About the author
Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications