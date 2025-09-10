"I know I f**ked up": Bwipo issues statement for his "sexist" comments about women playing competitive games

League of Legends pro Gabriël &quot;Bwipo&quot; has addressed the community following the recent controversy surrounding his comments about women. For those unaware, Bwipo garnered attention on September 9, 2025, when clips from his livestream went viral on X and Reddit. In the footage, the 26-year-old voiced his belief that women should not play competitive games while on their periods.He said:&quot;When a woman is on the wrong part of the month, and play competitively, you know what I mean? There is a time in the month where you should not be f**king playing competitive games as a woman, in my opinion. This is my experience, she played a lot of League ranked, it was really obvious when she was just getting super irritated at every little thing.&quot;The Twitch streamer's comments resulted in FlyQuest, the professional esports organization he's a part of, announcing his suspension from the next series of the LTA (The League of Legends Championship of The Americas) playoffs and donating his event prize money to causes that support women in gaming.Bwipo has now addressed the controversy, acknowledging that he had &quot;f**ked up.&quot; While describing his comments as &quot;ignorant and disrespectful to women,&quot; the Belgian-Brazilian personality stated that he will be &quot;taking steps to reflect, listen, and do better&quot;:&quot;Hi everyone, I know I f**ked up. My comments were ignorant and disrespectful to women, including those close to me. I’m sorry to those I hurt. I regret using my platform to fuel vitriol and sexism instead of support, and I’ll be taking steps to reflect, listen, and do better.&quot;Bwipo's X post in which he addressed the controversy (Image via x.com/Bwipo)&quot;That's just a crazy take&quot; - Sjokz slams Bwipo for his comments on womenEefje &quot;Sjokz&quot; Depoortere, a prominent esports personality who has hosted several League of Legends World Championships, has shared her thoughts on Bwipo's recent remarks.In a TikTok video, Sjokz responded to the LoL top laner's belief that women should not be playing competitive games during their menstrual cycle by saying:&quot;First off, calling a period the 'wrong time' of the month, I thought we were past that, because how can five days of every month be a wrong time for a woman? I don't know if I'm nitpicking here. I don't think so. But let's not do that. &quot;And secondly, to then just to make a connection of like, 'When a woman is on her period, she shouldn't be able to play competitively,' which, in end effect, does basically say, 'Well, women shouldn't be playing League competitively because they might have their period on the day where they have to play an important match. Right?'&quot;Sjokz‘s shares TikTok reacting to Bwipo‘s sexist clip byu/LenaRybakina inleagueoflegendsDescribing Bwipo's opinions as a &quot;crazy take,&quot; Sjokz added:&quot;Regardless, that's just a crazy take because what do you think women do? What do you think women do?! I mean, women are on their period, bleeding buckets, having extreme pains that they have to take painkillers for, or maybe they don't, they are extremely tired and lethargic.&quot;In addition to Sjokz, League of Legends veteran Yilian &quot;Doublelift&quot; commented on the controversy in a recent X post, writing, &quot;Bwipo career suicide speedrun goes harder than my worlds speedrun.&quot;