"I know many of you will be upset": Karl Jobst breaks silence after losing over $350k to Billy Mitchell in defamation trial

YouTuber Karl Jobst has spoken out after losing over $350,000 in a defamation lawsuit against Billy Mitchell. Jobst and Mitchell have been involved in a legal battle since 2020 when the YouTuber posted a video criticizing the Donkey Kong champion's Guinness World Record statistics.

The catalyst for the defamation lawsuit can be traced to a 2021 incident, during which Karl Jobst appeared to link the death of fellow YouTuber Apollo Legend to the legal action Mitchell filed against him. For those unaware, Apollo Legend was a well-known video game speedrunning content creator who took his own life in 2020.

On March 31, 2025, the verdict of the trial held in September 2024 was announced. The judge ruled in Billy Mitchell's favor, awarding him $350,000 plus $34,668.50 in interest. Additionally, Jobst's allegations against the 59-year-old were deemed defamatory.

On the same day, Karl Jobst addressed the community via an X post, stating that he "will now consider his options" after the judge found Billy Mitchell to be a "credible witness."

The Australian YouTuber thanked his community for their support and stated that he will work as hard as he can to repay the money he owed:

"I lost. The judge found Billy to be a credible witness and believed his entire testimony. From that point on unfortunately there was really nothing that could have saved me. I will now obviously consider my options. I know many of you will be upset with this and I am sorry for that. Thank you again for all the support I have received and I will endeavor to work as hard as I can to repay all that you are owed."

What did the judge say about Karl Jobst during the defamation trial verdict against Billy Mitchell?

According to the Brisbane Times, Judge Ken Barlow stated that Karl Jobst was "reckless in making allegations." He also believed that Jobst's video had "caused substantial additional damage" to Mitchell's reputation.

An excerpt from Ken Barlow's judgement reads:

"He was reckless in making the allegations. His assertions were based on a fallacy, that Apollo Legend had paid a large sum of money to Mr Mitchell. That was simply wrong, and he had no reasonable basis for asserting it."

Billy Mitchell has yet to issue a statement in response to the defamation trial verdict.

