Controversial online personalities Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate have filed a lawsuit in Florida against several YouTubers. On March 26, 2025, The Advertiser reported that among them was an Australian content creator named Nathan Pope.

Ad

As per reports, Adelaide resident Nathan Pope has been accused by the Tate brothers of publishing defamatory social media posts that have negatively impacted Tristan and Andrew Tate's image. The lawsuit seeks compensation of over $50K for damages and lists several other online personalities in its complaint.

Nathan Pope has responded to this and claimed that he has done nothing wrong:

"I’m not going to be silenced and intimidated, because I’m confident I have done nothing wrong."

Ad

Trending

For context, Nathan Pope has been in the news for his activism against the Tates. Last year, he filed a petition on Change.org demanding that social media websites like Apple and Google de-platform Andrew Tate's website 'The Real World' and its associated applications from the respective App Stores.

The Real World is Andrew Tate's latest online venture after Hustlers University was seemingly shut down.

Andrew Tate is suing several YouTubers after claiming defamation

Expand Tweet

Ad

Australian YouTuber Nathan Pope is not the only content creator being sued by Andrew Tate. X user @TheMilkBarTV shared a screenshot of the alleged lawsuit filed in Florida on behalf of the Tates. It lists several content creators who have been accused of defaming the brothers.

Here is a reported list of YouTubers and X users being sued for alleged defamation:

@CrayonMurders (Murdered by Crayons)

@Therealsuzywyn1

@Avalon1T

@TheMilkBarTV (Nathan Livingstone)

@Mad_About_Sheep

@Gadget44027447

@C_S_SKEPTIC

@THOTSANDPLAYERS

@frmthebrokenside

@usamanabroad

Matthew Jury

Eleanor K. Gaetan

@mireillemannee

Lucy Brown

Zachary Bonfilio

Ad

The alleged image also reveals the supposed complaint that Andrew and Tristan Tate have made against the YouTubers, which includes civil conspiracy. The contents of the screenshot include:

"Complaint for damages exceeding $50,000 for defamation, defamation per se, commercial defamation, and civil conspiracy."

Andrew Tate is a controversial figure who has been receiving backlash for years. He and his brother were grounded in Romania for most of 2024 due to a court order forbidding them to fly out of the country due to an ongoing human trafficking and rape criminal case.

Ad

In February 2025, it was reported that the ban had been lifted, and the Tate brothers had flown to Florida, United States, soon after. This move created a controversy with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who proclaimed that the Tates were not welcome in the state. Regardless, it appears the brothers allegedly filed the lawsuit in Florida after their arrival.

Andrew Tate has yet to publicly comment on the defamation case. The brothers have also returned to Romania, as per recent news reports.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback