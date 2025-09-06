"I do look good from the back": Pokimane responds to narcissism allegations

  • home icon
By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Published Sep 06, 2025 03:36 GMT
Pictures that Pokimane posted on X while announcing her brother's marraige (Image via x.com/pokimanelol)

Twitch star Imane "Pokimane" has responded to netizens who accused her of being narcissistic after she posted photos of herself from her brother's wedding. On September 4, 2025, the content creator took to X to announce that her brother had gotten married and shared two pictures from the occasion. The post went viral, garnering over 8.7 million views, with more than 1,700 netizens commenting.

While several fans were delighted to hear about Pokimane's brother's wedding, some community members claimed that the streamer made the situation about herself by not sharing pictures of her brother and instead posting two photos of herself.

"Why is your brother not in the pictures?" X user @Fityeth asked.
"My brother got married. Here's a couple picture of me 🤣," X user @hesu_krypto posted.
"my brother got married" *posts photos of herself in a dress* This HAS to be ragebait. It HAS to be. You can't be serious." X user @Long_shankers remarked.
The former OfflineTV (OTV) member responded to the controversy the next day, September 5, 2025, stating that netizens would "literally take any chance to call someone narcissistic. Stating that she does not post pictures of her family on social media, she wrote:

"i can’t believe how many people are upset that these photos are of me and not my brother lmao 😭 1) i don’t post photos of my family online 2) y’all will literally take any chance to call someone a narcissist 3) yes i do look good from the back lol"
Pokimane says, "complimenting oneself is not narcissism," in response to those calling her out for saying she "does look good from the back"

Pokimane's response has also elicited reactions from thousands of netizens, with X user @thetruthserum11 calling her out for her statement that she "does look good from the back":

"'Y’all will literally take any chance to call someone a narcissist.' Followed by 'Yes, I do look good from the back.'"

The streamer responded by saying "complimenting oneself is not narcissism" and that some netizens "don't have a shred of confidence":

"some of y’all don’t have a shred of confidence and sadly it shows 😔 complimenting oneself is not narcissism 💔💔💔"
Pokimane made headlines on August 22, 2025, when she responded to a viral encounter with a Nico "Sneako" fan, who asked her if she would date him, by saying that she "doesn't need all that trauma in her life."

Aarnesh Shrivastava

Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music.

