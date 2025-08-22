"I don't need all that trauma": Pokimane responds to viral encounter with Sneako fan who asked her if she would date him

Twitch star Imane &quot;Pokimane&quot; responded to a viral encounter with Nico &quot;Sneako's&quot; fan, who asked if she would date the controversial personality, by saying that she &quot;doesn't need all that trauma in her life.&quot; On August 18, 2025, an 11-second video surfaced on social media platforms such as X and TikTok.In it, an individual asked Pokimane about her association with Sneako, inquiring whether she would &quot;go out&quot; with him:&quot;I just want to ask you, what about Sneako? Are you friends with Sneako? What do you think about him always talking s**t online? Would you go out with him? No?&quot;The OfflineTV (OTV) co-founder addressed the situation via a three-minute-44-second TikTok video. While alleging that the person who appeared to confront her began to &quot;yell&quot; at her, Pokimane said:&quot;I start to walk away, and he starts yelling at me. He goes, 'What do you think about, that streamer, talking s**t about you?' I just keep walking away. Girl, I'm scared! He then goes, 'Would you date him?' I obviously don't want to say this streamer's name because I don't need all that trauma in my life. I'm shocked, confused.&quot;&quot;It had me kind of shook&quot; - Pokimane says the individual who asked about her affiliation with Sneako attempted to &quot;rage-bait&quot; her in real lifePokimane continued the conversation, stating that her friend, who was with her when the individual confronted her about her affiliation with Sneako, told her that he had recorded their interaction using a specific type of eyewear.While expressing her belief that the person attempted to &quot;rage-bait&quot; her in real life, the Twitch streamer said:&quot;I catch up to my friends, I tell them what happened, and my friend goes, 'Oh, yeah, couldn't you tell? He was recording on his glasses.' He was wearing these (the streamer shows an image of the Ray-Ban Meta Skyler Smart Sunglasses). The dude was literally rage-baiting me in person, hoping I would fall for it while recording me with these glasses!&quot;Pokimane then explained why she was shaken up by the incident:&quot;And I'm not going to lie, it had me kind of shook. Not because it was some, like, super crazy ordeal. Moreso, just had me shook because I didn't realize that I was being recorded at all. And I just, I don't agree with, like, unconsensual recording. But, of course, my mind jumps to, like, I'm sure you guys can imagine other scenarios that girls can be in, and not even know that they are being recorded. Especially, more intimate settings or, especially even if you're about to meet someone for the first time. That aspect kind of freaked me out.&quot;Pokimane made headlines on July 1, 2025, when she revealed that the 2023 Myna Snacks controversy had left her &quot;a little bit traumatized.&quot;