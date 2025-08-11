"I'm 28 years old btw": Roblox streamer KreekCraft says his TikTok account "almost got deleted" due to age verification system

Roblox streamer Forrest &quot;KreekCraft&quot; recently came across a hurdle in the TikTok space, after the app's latest AI-based age restriction technology asked for his credentials to be verified to prevent account deletion. He recounted the incident in an X post dated August 9, 2025, sharing a notification from the Chinese video-sharing platform.On X, KreekCraft spoke on the situation, mentioning how he was accused of being a child at the age of 28:&quot;My TikTok account almost got deleted because their AI thought I was under 13 years old. I had to verify with an ID + Selfie to save my account. This is the problem with AI age verification. I'm 28 years old btw.&quot;News of AI-based age monitoring on social media websites started trending towards the end of July 2025. YouTube, for example, announced an age estimation model that seemingly uses activity patterns to identify minors on the platform. Following the announcement, creators like Charlie &quot;MoistCr1TiKaL&quot; have criticized the Google-owned platform for taking this route:&quot;When YouTube determines a user is a teen or pre-teen, the site will disable personalized advertising, activate digital well-being features, and put stricter content filters as well as behavioral restrictions into place... What a joyful, pleasant future where these greasy, greedy, ghoulish corporations are now going to be larping as your parental figures deciding what you can and cannot access based on their estimation of your age.&quot;KreekCraft reacts to his TikTok account being age-checked live on stream[Timestamp - 1:51:52]KreekCraft, known for his engaging Roblox content, was multistreaming live on August 9, 2025, when a viewer in his chatbox notified him of his TikTok stream shutting down, leading him to believe he was banned:&quot;('Your TikTok stream is gone') Did it get banned? No, bro. Did I get banned on TikTok again? Wait what?!&quot;Instead of a ban message, the streamer was met with a notification that read:&quot;Your account will be deleted on 09/09/2025... Your account is banned because it looks like you do not meet the age requirement to use TikTok. Your account will be deleted on 09/09/2025. If this is a mistake and you are at least 13 years old, you can appeal before 09/02/2025. You can also download your data before 09/02/2025.&quot;KreekCraft showed his viewers the notification, reading it out loud, perplexed:&quot;Yo, what the heck is goin' on?&quot;He then went through a &quot;facial age recognition&quot; procedure, just for his account to disappear momentarily:&quot;What? My account's deleted, I was about to hit a million followers!&quot;Later, KreekCraft was able to gain access to his account after logging back in.In other news, Schlep, a YouTuber dedicated to exposing &quot;predators&quot; on Roblox, had his game account permanently terminated after receiving a cease and desist letter from the company.