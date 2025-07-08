"I'm deciding right now if I want to file a lawsuit": Minecraft YouTuber Skeppy breaks silence over "horrible fake" allegations against him

Minecraft YouTuber and Twitch streamer Zak "Skeppy" has responded to "horrible, serious, and fake" allegations against him. For context, the content creator was recently accused of "grooming" by two members of his community named Kaiya and Csyre.

Ad

In a now-deleted Google Document, Csyre accused Skeppy of emotional abuse during their alleged relationship between November 2023 and November 2024. Meanwhile, Kaiya accused the YouTuber of "attempting to form an inappropriate relationship" with them when they were 16 and Skeppy was 22 or 23 years old and of "misgendering" them.

Eventually, the two individuals retracted and deleted their allegations against the Minecraft streamer, with Kaiya writing the following in their X post:

"In sharing my personal experience regarding our relationship and my opinions of others' alleged experiences with Skeppy, I understand that parts of what I shared may have inadvertently been interpreted as fact. This was not my intention. I have removed the original content to avoid any confusion, and I am retracting any statements that could be misinterpreted."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

On July 8, 2025, Skeppy shared a one-minute, 43-second video on his official YouTube channel to break his silence on the situation. While claiming that he was "deciding" whether to file a lawsuit regarding the situation, the 25-year-old said:

"Basically, there was an account that put out some horrible, serious, and fake allegations about me. It had spread on the internet quickly, and eventually, it was all taken back and deleted because the accusations were just completely false from the start.

Ad

"I'm glad the users retracted, deleted, or apologized for what they posted. But, it certainly did not undo all the harm it caused. So, I'm deciding right now if I want to file a lawsuit. But, in the meanwhile, I ask that nobody sends hate or threats, or anything like that to these people because that's just not going to help anyone."

Ad

Ad

"Absolute insult to real victims" - Skeppy comments on "completely false" allegations made against him

Skeppy's video titled "🩵," continued, with him stating that the "fake claims" made against him seemed like an "absolute insult to real victims." Expressing hope that people would learn from his situation and avoid creating and spreading misinformation about serious issues, the American personality said:

Ad

"Claims that are fake, like the ones used against me, seem like an absolute insult to real victims. And I cannot stress that enough. So, I hope, at the very least, people can use this as some sort of lesson to prevent creating and spreading misinformation, especially when it's about such a serious matter like this. A lot of people will only read a title or a headline and run with it, which just causes more people to jump on that train because it's shocking or exciting to them."

At the end of the video, the YouTuber announced that he will return to content creation around July 14, 2025, adding that he was "taking a little bit more time to chill."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More