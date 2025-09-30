"I'M THE BEST AT WARZONE": Yung Filly returns to social media a year after sexual assault charges

Influencer Yung Filly has resumed posting on social media after his October 2024 arrest in Australia, which led to his extradition to Perth. The arrest was linked to allegations that he sexually assaulted a woman in his hotel room following a performance in September 2024. Now, a year later, Filly shared a few posts on his Snapchat stories, one of which features a new look for the content creator.One post showcased Filly with longer, curly hair and a gaotee, which is a sharp contrast to his classic short fade with waves. He captioned this post:&quot;Does the curly hair suit me?&quot;Another post featured Yung Filly showcasing his PC, which is decked out with RGB lights. The caption to this one read:&quot;I'M THE BEST AT WARZONE&quot;Fans under a repost of the Snapchat stories on X commented on the situation, wondering why Filly chose not to speak about his case:&quot;Filly finally posted after going ghost 👀 and man didn’t even address the allegations… just asked his followers a random question 😭😭 that’s elite deflection,&quot; said @BADHIT3 on X. &quot;Ni**a think we got short-term memory,&quot; said @Vinod_r108 on X. More reactions to Filly's Snapchat posts (Images via @FearedBuck/X)What is the latest update in Yung Filly's case?In September 2025, according to a report from ABC News, a court allowed Filly's bail conditions to be amended so he could return temporarily to the UK before the trial.Further, the report indicates that the content creator is required to surrender his passport and return to Australia by January 7, 2026.Overall, Filly's final trial is tentatively due to be held in July 2026 in the Perth District Court.In other news, YouTuber and Filly's long-time collaborator, Chunkz, explained that he could not comment on Yung Filly’s sexual assault case in Australia because it was an ongoing court matter.