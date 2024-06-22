"I do miss Korea": IShowSpeed announces he would be visiting South Korea once again

YouTube creator Darren "IShowSpeed" has stated that would be making a return to South Korea once again during his stream. While broadcasting his viewing of the UEFA Euro 2024 match between Portugal and Turkey, the creator was asked by a viewer if he missed Korea.

In response, the creator stated that not only did he miss it, but he would also be making his journey back to the country, possibly indicating that another IRL stream from South Korea may be in planning.

For those unaware, the creator visited the country in May 2024, and even went on multiple "dates" with South Korean influencer Amy Flamy, much to the delight of his fanbase.

Addressing the viewer's question, Darren stated:

"'Do you miss Korea?' Yes chat, I do miss Korea. I'm actually going back to Korea, y'all. I actually am going back."

IShowSpeed announces that he would be returning to South Korea again

Twitch star Darren "IShowSpeed" is a variety streamer with content ranging from humoring fans using his slapstick and reactive comedy while gaming to hosting IRL streams in countries across the globe. So far, he has visited a plethora of countries including Abu Dhabi, India, Qatar, Japan, and many others.

Darren's stream in South Korea, which took place in May 2024, had made for many memorable moments for fans, including his short-lived but celebrated acquaintance with South Korean influencer Amy Flamy as well as his "visit" to North Korea. Thus, it is no surprise that the news of his return to the country has generated much buzz, with a clip of the announcement gaining over 100,000 views on X.

Although the streamer did not announce an official date for his return, it might happen following the conclusion of UEFA Euro 2024 on July 14, 2024.

IShowSpeed is currently staying in Germany for a month to watch the Euro 2024 match-ups. Although a fan of football in general, the creator is a massive follower of Portuguese team captain Cristiano Ronaldo.

While watching Portugal's match against Turkey on June 22, 2024, the creator could be seen jumping in excitement after Turkish defender Samet Akaydi scored an own goal.