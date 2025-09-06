"I never had actual feelings for him": ExtraEmily addresses her relationship with Agent 00

Twitch streamer Emily &quot;ExtraEmily&quot; has addressed her relationship with AMP (Any Means Possible) member Din &quot;Agent 00,&quot; saying that she &quot;never had actual feelings for him.&quot; On September 5, 2025, a 41-second video from ExtraEmily's livestream with Britanny &quot;Cinna&quot; and Jason &quot;Jasontheween&quot; surfaced on X.In the clip, ExtraEmily opened up about her association with Agent 00, stating that the two &quot;have just been friends&quot;:&quot;The truth is that me and Agent have just been friends, and I never had, like, actual feelings for him. But I think he's a great person. Yes, guys, you heard it here first. But I really enjoy spending time with him. I think he's a great person. So... yeah. Yeah. That's the truth! It's like, it's just, like, fun streaming with him.&quot;Jasontheween chimed in with his thoughts, saying:&quot;F**k! Tell me that's PR.&quot;Fans on X had a lot to say about ExtraEmily's statements.&quot;She's lying i can see right through her,&quot; X user @evolutionaryOG stated.&quot;Aye, that's life - just friends it is,&quot; @CardCabz posted.&quot;Friend zoned on camera. Ouch,&quot; @TheTimberPup remarked.&quot;Just friends’ classic line. The internet only runs with these stories because creators blur the lines for views in the first place,&quot; @RidwanDwhale commented.ExtraEmily opens up about overcoming Labubu addiction, fans believe Agent 00 helped herOn the same day (September 5, 2025), another moment from ExtraEmily's IRL stream was posted on X, in which she discussed considering a $600 Labubu purchase. She said:&quot;Not to be, like, dramatic, but low-key, I almost just bought that $600 Labubu. I think I'm over it now. I mean, I think they're cute, but I'm not going to, like, go out of my way to buy Labubus anymore. It's, like, they're cute. I have enough. I literally have enough. I'm like, 'Did I really just spend $600 on a Labubu?' I have, like, seven Labubus. I'm happy. The curse has been lifted!&quot;The OTK (One True King) member's attention was drawn to her Twitch chat, where she saw her fans speculating that Agent 00 had helped her overcome her Labubu addiction. She responded:&quot;But it's like $75 for one Labubu, I'm like, 'Okay, they're cute and all.' But it's like, 'I think I might have officially been over it.' 'Good job, Agent!' Guys, what the heck? The peer pressure made me change my ways. I mean, that's fine, too. Right?&quot;In other news, ExtraEmily recently appeared upset when Agent 00 sent her several deodorants in a care package.