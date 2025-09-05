  • home icon
  • Streamers
  • "I don't stink!": ExtraEmily seemingly upset after AMP Agent 00 sends her several deodorants

"I don't stink!": ExtraEmily seemingly upset after AMP Agent 00 sends her several deodorants

By Vishnu Menon
Published Sep 05, 2025 17:24 GMT
ExtraEmily defends her odor (Image via ExtraEmily/Twitch)
ExtraEmily defends her odor (Image via ExtraEmily/Twitch)

Streamers "ExtraEmily" and Din "Agent 00's" on-stream chemistry has sparked a series of collaborative events on Twitch. Most recently, the two closed out a Pokémon Go marathon with fellow platform members Josh "YourRAGE" and Cinna. Two days after the marathon, on September 4, 2025, Emily received a package from Agent in the mail.

Ad

The package included over 24 pieces of TONE deodorant. For context, TONE is a personal care brand launched by AMP (Any Means Possible), a group Agent 00 was a founding member of. The package also had a card marked with a three-word message from Agent that said:

"JUST TRY IT. - AGENT00"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

ExtraEmily went through the box and pulled out deodorant sticks of different scents. She then offered her viewers the product, saying:

"Who wants the deodorant? I definitely don't want the deodorant. That's for sure."

After noticing that every layer of packaging removed revealed another set of deodorant pieces, she exclaimed:

"I don't need!.. Guys, I don't stink!"

"I have never worn deodorant in my entire life": ExtraEmily claims she has never used deodorant

On multiple live occasions during her broadcasts, ExtraEmily has claimed that she’s "never worn deodorant" a day in her life. In May 2023, she explained why:

Ad
"I don't have 'BO', okay? I have, did you know? The 'abcc11' gene, which according to the scientist, says that I do not produce any body odor, so that's why my entire life, I've never worn deodorant."

That being said, in late July 2025, the streamer was seen applying a touch of Cinna's deodorant under her armpits.

In her recent stream, after consulting with her chatbox, she tried on the TONE deodorant:

Ad
"I have never worn deodorant in my entire life, okay? Why do I need deodorant? Oh my God! Okay, should I try it?"

In reaction, she seemingly expressed distaste:

"I don't even know, bro, I'm horrified. Okay. Is that good?.. I tried it."

In other news, Stable Ronaldo recently reacted to a clip of ExtraEmily’s reckless driving while she was in a car with Agent 00, YourRAGE, and Cinna.

About the author
Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon

Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.
His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications