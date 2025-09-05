"I don't stink!": ExtraEmily seemingly upset after AMP Agent 00 sends her several deodorants

Streamers &quot;ExtraEmily&quot; and Din &quot;Agent 00's&quot; on-stream chemistry has sparked a series of collaborative events on Twitch. Most recently, the two closed out a Pokémon Go marathon with fellow platform members Josh &quot;YourRAGE&quot; and Cinna. Two days after the marathon, on September 4, 2025, Emily received a package from Agent in the mail.The package included over 24 pieces of TONE deodorant. For context, TONE is a personal care brand launched by AMP (Any Means Possible), a group Agent 00 was a founding member of. The package also had a card marked with a three-word message from Agent that said:&quot;JUST TRY IT. - AGENT00&quot;ExtraEmily went through the box and pulled out deodorant sticks of different scents. She then offered her viewers the product, saying:&quot;Who wants the deodorant? I definitely don't want the deodorant. That's for sure.&quot;After noticing that every layer of packaging removed revealed another set of deodorant pieces, she exclaimed:&quot;I don't need!.. Guys, I don't stink!&quot;&quot;I have never worn deodorant in my entire life&quot;: ExtraEmily claims she has never used deodorantOn multiple live occasions during her broadcasts, ExtraEmily has claimed that she’s &quot;never worn deodorant&quot; a day in her life. In May 2023, she explained why:&quot;I don't have 'BO', okay? I have, did you know? The 'abcc11' gene, which according to the scientist, says that I do not produce any body odor, so that's why my entire life, I've never worn deodorant.&quot;That being said, in late July 2025, the streamer was seen applying a touch of Cinna's deodorant under her armpits.In her recent stream, after consulting with her chatbox, she tried on the TONE deodorant:&quot;I have never worn deodorant in my entire life, okay? Why do I need deodorant? Oh my God! Okay, should I try it?&quot;In reaction, she seemingly expressed distaste:&quot;I don't even know, bro, I'm horrified. Okay. Is that good?.. I tried it.&quot;In other news, Stable Ronaldo recently reacted to a clip of ExtraEmily’s reckless driving while she was in a car with Agent 00, YourRAGE, and Cinna.