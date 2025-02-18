"That is a cop": Fans react as AMP members Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis, and the rest announce Tone skincare brand

Any Means Possible (AMP) members Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis, Davis "ImDavisss," Chris "Chrisnxtdoor," Din "Agent 00" and Roberto "Fanum" have collectively announced their skincare brand, called Tone. The brand has since established itself on Instagram, quickly gaining 22,000 followers within days of being made.

Ad

Further, a website for the brand has also emerged, allowing interested users to sign up for the upcoming brand launch. The preview promotional images showcase the entire group posing for a photo together, with a blurred dispenser bottle in the backdrop.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Fans have been reacting ecstatically to the announcement of the new brand by AMP, with many expressing a desire to purchase their products, even before its launch:

"Amp skincare? yeah that is a cop," wrote X user @ayshakhanlive0

"I’m buying anything and everything Duke Dennis sells," wrote X user @xgibus

Others praised the fact that the product was being promoted by streamers who can influence younger men to take care of their skin:

Ad

"I vibe with it. Get young men to take care of their skin," wrote X user @suprmoon00

On the other side, some users seemed skeptical about the health of the skin of AMP members themselves:

"I wanna see their skin up close," wrote X user @ttgslimking

"Kai convincing us to buy a skincare product wheres theres so much clip of him having dry ashy skins," wrote X user @fidzfidz14

Ad

What has been revealed about Tone so far?

Tone's Instagram account, which goes by toneexclusive, has uploaded three posts so far. The first post counted down the official preview of the brand, with the second and third promoting its preview. The latest video posted on the channel showcases streamers posing with various products from the upcoming brand.

While the AMP streamers were holding a variety of products, no official confirmation has been made about the list of items that will be available under the brand. Tone will officially be announced with all the relevant information on February 20, 2025.

Ad

In other news, Kai Cenat recently became the victim of a prank perpetuated by music artist T-Pain. The artist walked up to and sat next to Cenat at the airport after running into him. He did so without doing a word and continued to record Cenat throughout the encounter.

Despite initially side-eying T-pain, he eventually recognized and burst into laughter, with the entire interaction being caught on camera.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback