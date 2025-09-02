"I got banned for this": Stable Ronaldo reacts to clip of ExtraEmily's rash driving while in car with Agent 00, YourRAGE, and Cinna

Twitch streamer Rani &quot;Stable Ronaldo&quot; recently reacted to a clip of fellow streamers Emily &quot;ExtraEmily&quot; driving her car while broadcasting alongside AMP member Din &quot;Agent 00,&quot; FaZe Clan member Joshua &quot;YourRAGE,&quot; and Cinna. In the clip, the four had seemingly been singing along to music before ExtraEmily seemingly drives into a speed bump on the road.While ExtraEmily appeared to be unaware of the approaching speed bump, Agent 00 and YourRAGE could be heard shouting to get her attention. However, due to her driving at a high speed, she could seemingly not slow down in time, causing the passengers to flail within the car.Reacting to this, Stable Ronaldo was seemingly reminded of the time he was banned due to rash driving in December 2024, with him being criticised online as well. Claiming that he was banned for partaking in similar antics as ExtraEmily, Stable Ronaldo said:&quot;No, no, no, no, no... Now, if I say something, I'm the bad guy, right? I got banned for this exact... I'm not forming a thread. I'm not going to form a thread. I'm reformed, I'm PR. Oh my god, I would have been called a terrorist, though, on Twitter. I would have been called a terrorist, I would have been on LSF, called multiple slurs... Oh my God, you know what? Everyone makes mistakes, bro. Everybody makes mistakes.&quot;Not the first time, Stable Ronaldo has critiqued ExtraEmily for her drivingIn April 2025, Stable Ronaldo had called for a month-long ban of ExtraEmily from Twitch following her committing a traffic violation while streaming. After seemingly running a red light while live, ExtraEmily had been given a day-long ban for distracted driving.At the time, Stable Ronaldo seemed dissatisfied with the duration of the ban, and publicly critiqued ExtraEmily while stating that he did not mind her being unhappy with him, and that he did not care if he was &quot;hating.&quot;The 22-year-old streamer also insinuated that Twitch holds double standards against streamers, claiming that he had been banned for longer due to going over a speed bump while allegedly being under the speed limit.In other news, FaZe Clan member Alexander &quot;Adapt&quot; recently appeared alongside Instagram influencer and YouTuber Tara &quot;Tarayummy&quot; as part of the latter's &quot;STUCK In A Car with...&quot; series.