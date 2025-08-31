  • home icon
"That’s scary af": Fans react as Agent 00 seemingly grabs gun after seeing masked men approaching Extra Emily during IRL broadcast

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Aug 31, 2025 00:06 GMT
Twitch streamer Agent 00 was seen walking up to Extra Emily after she was seemingly approached by two masked individuals during a broadcast (Image via Agent00/Twitch)

Twitch streamer Din "Agent 00" was recently reportedly seen grabbing his concealed firearm after watching two masked men enter a shop where he and his fellow content creators had been at the time. Agent 00 had been broadcasting alongside Cinna, Emily "Extra Emily," and Joshua "YourRAGE" on August 30, 2025.

After watching the two masked men enter the store and hurriedly take a turn towards Extra Emily, Agent 00 seemed to follow them to the aisle where Emily had been standing. Throughout, Agent had a hand in his pocket, with him reportedly grabbing a concealed firearm in case things took a violent turn.

Fortunately, much to the relief of both Extra Emily and Agent 00, the two men were then seen taking a few items from one of the aisles and subsequently greeted YourRAGE, who was standing near the billing counter.

Reacting to a clip of the encounter uploaded to X, netizens gave their opinion on the incident. Some believed that the interaction was "scary," and praised Agent 00 for his swift response to the situation:

"That’s scary af," wrote X user @xmj498j79q
"It's called situational awareness. Always better a false positive than a false negative," wrote X user @Serenavh89
"Very observant," wrote X user @atu_lord
Meanwhile, others believed that the encounter was inauthentic and possibly staged, stating:

"Yo I aint gonna lie, I don't think agent is packing..." wrote X user @YaesPlease
"Staged." wrote X user @SqwabblesTTV

Agent 00 reacts after YourRAGE says he did not like Cinna when they first met

Twitch streamers Agent 00, YourRAGE, and Cinna hosted a Pokémon streaming Marathon in which the trio played various Pokemon titles on stream together. In a clip from their collaborative broadcast, Cinna and YourRAGE could be seen discussing their first meeting.

After YourRAGE revealed that he did not like Cinna when they first interacted with each other, Agent 00 simply replied:

"I could see that."

After that, YourRAGE doubled down and stated that he had found Cinna to be "annoying." He then clarified that his impression of her eventually improved as he got to know her better.

In other news, Twitch streamer Rangesh "N3on" was recently told by Kick streamer Rampage Jackson that he had talked to his daughter about possibly dating N3on, while stating that he "wouldn't mind" it.

About the author
Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
