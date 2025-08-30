"I wouldn't mind you dating my daughter": Rampage Jackson reveals he talked about N3on to his daughter

  • home icon
By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Aug 30, 2025 21:33 GMT
Rampage Jackson revealed that he had talked to his daughter about the possibility of her dating N3on (Image via RampageJackson/Kick)
Kick streamer Quinton "Rampage" Jackson recently stated that he talked about Twitch streamer Rangesh "N3on" to his daughter and even discussed the possibility of the two dating each other with her. The former MMA fighter made the revelation during his and N3on's collaborative stream on August 30, 2025.

Explaining why he did not mind N3on dating his daughter, Rampage Jackson said:

"Hey, I'm going to be honest with you. I talked to my daughter about you when I was in New York... I wouldn't mind you dating my daughter, 'cause you only been with one woman and I don't think you eat a** and all that stuff."
Rampage Jackson reveals what his daughter thinks about N3on as a potential partner

MMA star Rampage Jackson and Twitch streamer N3on teamed up to host a 24-hour collaborative broadcast, showcasing the pair traveling, eating together, and discussing various topics while live on air. Rampage Jackson was also seen wearing a traditional South Asian dress during the broadcast after being gifted the same by N3on.

After Rampage Jackson told N3on that he had talked to his daughter about him, the latter excitedly exclaimed:

"You two had a talk about me! What'd she say?"

Rampage Jackson replied:

"I showed her your picture and stuff... You not her type."

N3on then said:

"Does she like money?"

In response to this, Jackson stated:

"I asked her that... Yeah, well, he's rich! She says I'd rather have happiness."

In other news, Rampage Jackson's son, Raja Jackson, who was known on Kick as Rajaplus, came under fire after his alleged attack against a professional wrestler named Syko Stu left the latter hospitalized with serious injuries.

