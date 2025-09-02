  • home icon
  "Have you ever faked a trick shot?": Tarayummy questions FaZe Adapt as latter takes lie detector test

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Sep 02, 2025 00:01 GMT
Tarayummy recently uploaded a video with FaZe Adapt on YouTube (Image via Tarayummy/YouTube)
Twitch streamer Alexander "Adapt" appeared alongside YouTuber and Instagram celebrity Tara "Tarayummy" in a video uploaded to the latter's YouTube channel, titled STUCK In A Car With FaZe Adapt. The video was part of her 'STUCK In A Car With' series, in which she talks to various internet celebrities while seated inside her car.

In the video, FaZe Clan member Adapt was seen hooked up to a lie detector machine, with Tarayummy interrogating him as another individual checked his vitals, as showcased by the lie detector machine.

Tarayummy then asked Alexander if he had ever faked a trick shot. For context, a trick shot is an unconventional shot performed to show off skill and precision, with the term being used both for IRL and in-game contexts:

"Alex, I have hooked you up with a lie detector test to ask you what everyone has been wondering for all these years. Have you ever faked a trickshot?"

Despite the streamer claiming that he has never faked a trick shot, the lie detector machine repeatedly labeled it as a lie, with the individual operating it stating:

"Your blood, sweat, and breathing went nuts on it. If you were at a police station, you'd be in handcuffs."
Tarayummy labels FaZe Adapt as the "best streamer ever"

Tarayummy is a Twitch streamer, YouTuber, and influencer who has collaborated with Adapt in the past as well. On YouTube, she has over 2.25 million subscribers, while her Instagram account boasts over 3.2 million followers. Her YouTube content mostly consists of vlogs, routine videos, and collaborations with other content creators.

In a clip taken from her video with Adapt and uploaded to X, Tarayummy could be heard praising the FaZe member and claiming that the male partners of her female viewership would most likely know who he is. She stated:

"You're like the best streamer ever... Guys, girls, actually, 'cause I know most of you are girls. Go ask your boyfriends who this is, and they'll know... Every boy ever knows who you are ever."

In other news, IShowSpeed was given an inside view of the United States Capitol Building during his visit to Washington, D.C, as part of his ongoing tour of America.

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
