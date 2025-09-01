IShowSpeed goes inside US Capitol Building with Congress representative during 24/7 America Tour

YouTube streamer star Darren &quot;IShowSpeed&quot; recently went inside the United States Capitol Building while visiting Washington, D.C., as part of his ongoing IRL America tour. He was personally accompanied by United States representative Maxwell Alejandro Frost, a politician and activist who has been serving as a representative for Florida's 10th congressional district since 2023.In a clip from his America tour on September 1, 2025, Speed was seen walking inside the hallways of the building, with Rep. Frost showcasing the various issues he has been working on, including student debt and renters' rights. The YouTuber was also seen taking a photograph with a police officer stationed inside the office.During a segment of the broadcast, Rep. Frost asked Speed if he was an active voter, to which the latter jokingly claimed that he was from Portugal, the home country of his idol, football star Cristiano Ronaldo.IShowSpeed gives speech to fans gathered outside US Capitol BuildingIn another clip uploaded to X from the same broadcast, IShowSpeed could be seen climbing atop a section of the Capitol Building, which was overlooking a crowd that had gathered to greet the content creator. The clip showcased Speed's perspective as well as that of those present in the crowd below him.As the gathering of fans chanted his name, IShowSpeed addressed them with his rendition of Martin Luther King Jr.'s iconic &quot;I Have a Dream&quot; speech, themed around Cristiano Ronaldo:&quot;I had a dream. I had a dream of Ronaldo! Where Ronaldo made the world cup! I had a dream!&quot;In other news, Kai Cenat is all set to begin his month-long subathon, Mafiathon 3, and Kim Kardashian has been announced as the celebrity guest for the first day of the event. The broadcast is planned to go on throughout September 2025, with a special badge also being introduced for subscription holders.