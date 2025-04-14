From distracted driving to pointing a gun at Mizkif: 5 times ExtraEmily went viral for controversial reasons

Emily “ExtraEmily” is one of Twitch's most popular Just Chatting streamers. Over the years, she has grown her audience, with over 468,000 followers on the platform. In 2023, she joined One True King (OTK) and regularly appeared at the organization’s activities and events.

Throughout the years, ExtraEmily has gone viral for several reasons. She has faced criticism for various incidents, like distracted driving and refusing to return her parents’ money. Here are five of the streamer’s most controversial moments in her career.

Top 5 most controversial ExtraEmily moments

1) Emily was banned for distracted driving

A clip from Emily’s livestream went viral after she seemingly ignored a red light while looking at her phone. She was also interacting with her viewers while driving, which drew criticism. During the broadcast, the streamer justified her actions, saying:

"Okay, we keep going. Okay, I'm stopping. Okay. Okay, we're good! Okay, no problem! That happens all the time. In Austin, you know, the stoplights here are really long. So, usually I just go past. It's fine, it's fine. Like, people do that as long as it's yellow. People do that."

2) The streamer pointed a gun at Mizkif

ExtraEmily pointed a gun at Mizkif (Image via ExtraEmily/Twitch)

On January 20, 2025, Emily appeared on Matthew “Mizkif’s” livestream to help him clean his house. During the broadcast, she found a black box that contained a firearm and pointed the gun at Mizkif. The latter called out her actions and said:

"You really trust me to make sure that the gun is properly put away? There could be, like, an extra bullet in there! And you're going... chat, would she get a seven-day ban if she killed me?"

Internet users criticized her actions and asked for the streamer to be banned. While the incident was controversial, she did not face a ban on Twitch for it.

3) ExtraEmily had a document rating men

A clip from Emily’s appearance on the Fear& podcast with Hasan “HasanAbi,” Blaire “QTCinderella,” and other creators went viral on February 12, 2024. She revealed in the podcast that she maintained a spreadsheet to rate her sexual encounters and partners.

Twitch streamer Felix “xQc” weighed in on the situation and claimed that he was okay with people having such a document privately. He then criticized Emily for talking about it publicly.

4) Emily’s N-word scandal on Twitch

Emily had a controversial moment in February 2025 when she called her friend Russell and said something that sounded like the N-word. A clip from the livestream went viral, and she received backlash online.

ExtraEmily's response to the N-word controversy (Image via @extraemilyy/X)

ExtraEmily clarified that she did not use the N-word on stream and told her audience she said “Nick” awkwardly:

"YALLLL 13 MILLION VIEWS ON THIS?? I CANNOT KEEP MY SILENCE!!!! I SAID “NICK UH” AND CALLED MY FRIEND THE WRONG NAME I NEVER SAY THIS WORD IN MY LIFEEE this app is so cooked man."

Her friend Russell, who was present in the conversation when the controversial moment happened, backed up her statement. He said that Emily almost called him "Nick" and not the N-word.

5) The streamer refused to repay her student loans

Emily went viral after she revealed that her parents paid $170,000 for her college tuition. When asked by content creators Nick “Nmplol” and Arther “MisterArther” why she did not want to repay the money, she said:

"I'm never gonna pay it back though, I don't want to... My parents paid and they were like 'pay us back for college' and I just like, don't want to... they don't need it."

After the incident went viral and she received backlash, ExtraEmily apologized to her fans and said she would repay the entire amount to her parents.

YouTube star IShowSpeed has faced similar controversies in his career. The streamer was permanently banned from Twitch due to his behavior.

