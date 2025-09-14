  • home icon
  • "I had people calling me": BruceDropEmOff reveals Lucki and Ken Carsen told him to go live in the midst of his hiatus

By Atharv Kapoor
Modified Sep 14, 2025 01:11 GMT
Twitch streamer BruceDropEmOff has returned to livestreaming (Image via BruceDropEmOff/Twitch)
Twitch streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" has returned to broadcasting on Twitch, hosting his first livestream this year since he took a hiatus from streaming in December 2024. During his return broadcast on September 13, 2025, BruceDropEmOff said that he was contacted by rappers Lucki and Ken Carsen to go live once again while he was on a break.

Talking about how he was contacted by individuals who he least expected would do so during his hiatus, BruceDropEmOff laughingly stated:

"I had people calling me that I didn't even expect to call me about going live. Shoutout to Lucki, funny as hell... N****s that called me, like, that meant a lot at the time, and I didn't really understand like, n***a Ken calling me, telling me, yo, bro, you need to go live, like, what the f**k? N***a, go to the studio, bro. What do you mean, I need to go live?"
"Saddest points of my life": BruceDropEmOff discusses the reason behind his hiatus from livestreaming during return broadcast

Returning to livestreaming after nearly a year, BruceDropEmOff talked about the reason why he had decided to take a break from hosting broadcasts. He said that he had begun livestreaming during a low point in his life, a feeling that did not subside even after he achieved his goals and attained what he had wanted to when he was starting out.

Talking about how this affected his mental health in a clip uploaded on X, BruceDropEmOff stated:

"Y'all know when I started this sh**, it was the most saddest point of my life at one point, and having the things that you prayed for, and getting them, and still feeling that feeling, it puts you in the biggest lost mental state. No cap. I got broken the f**k down by life, and it's real! You know? And the only person that I could genuinely call on and lean on was not my own understanding, but God's, and that's really it. I'm telling you. I wouldn't be here. Genuinely, I would not be here without God."
Meanwhile, Kick streamer John "Tectone" recently lambasted political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" for his opinionated essay about Charlie Kirk. He called the Turkish-American's write-up an attempt at using Kirk's passing as a "PR campaign" for himself.

Atharv Kapoor

Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time.

Edited by Atharv Kapoor
