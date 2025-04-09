"I really should just have no mods": Kai Cenat slams his moderators for banning CaseOh from his Twitch chat

Twitch star Kai Cenat has voiced his discontent with his channel's moderators for banning fellow content creator Case "CaseOh." During a recent Just Chatting livestream, Cenat reviewed CaseOh's activity in his chat room and discovered that the 26-year-old was banned twice in 2023.

The first ban was issued by his moderator "rockn_" on October 17, 2023. On December 29, 2023, an unknown moderator handed down a second suspension. In addition, on June 24, 2024, Cenat's moderator "feelssunnyman" timed out the Content Creator of the Year award winner from the Twitch chat for 600 seconds.

A screenshot from Cenat's livestream, showing his channel moderators banning CaseOh in 2023 (Image via KaiCenat/Twitch)

Expressing his surprise at his moderators' decision to suspend CaseOh from his Twitch channel several times, Kai Cenat remarked:

"Sunny and Rock banned CaseOh in 2023?! Hold on, my n***a. Hold on, bruh! What the f**k did he get banned for? Really?! Unkown banned CaseOh in 2023. Feelssunnyman banned CaseOh for 600 seconds. Wow! Wow! So, this is what y'all going to do? You know, I really should unmod every motherf**king chatter in this motherf**ker, and just do this motherf**ker with no mods! You feel me? I really should make this s**t into Gotham City right now! I really should just have no mods in this motherf**ker! Right?!"

Several netizens on X have weighed in on the situation, with some lauding Cenat for sticking up for CaseOh.

"This why if it's a huge action I always ask the person I mod for first😭this may have been for jokes but I'm proud of kai for sticking up for case👏," X user @sweetkofe wrote.

"I don't watch Kai but that a W," @wynncityco commented.

"We overdue for another Kai and Caseoh gameplay," @season4izzy posted.

Kai Cenat expresses displeasure with CaseOh's community after they tried to troll him by saying that the latter "died"

While opening packages during a livestream on April 8, 2025, Kai Cenat's attention was drawn to his Twitch chat, where viewers were spamming a phrase about CaseOh being "dead."

The New Yorker was initially shocked to read it. However, when he realized this was a prank pulled by CaseOh's fanbase, he expressed his displeasure with their actions, saying:

"Bro, y'all can't be doing that. Stop doing that s**t! Bro, why are y'all n****s coming into my chat? That's not even funny to joke about. Nah, real s**t, that's not even funny, bro. Like, why are you joking about that, though? His stream crashed, and y'all are coming here to say that he died? Like, come on, bro! Chill out, bro. Like, chill out! Chill out! Please, chill out, bro! Like, come on!"

In other news, on April 3, 2025, Kai Cenat announced that filming for his first film, in which he would play the "main character," had started.

