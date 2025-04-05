"I didn't do sh*t": HasanAbi addresses Ethan Klein's potential defamation lawsuit

Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" recently talked about the potential defamation being filed against Steven "Destiny" and Ethan Klein. The streamer had previously claimed that he had "real grounds" to file a lawsuit against both of the internet personalities but would not do so since the Content Nuke video "flopped," as per him.

Addressing concerns that Ethan Klein could countersue him for harassment after the claims of HasanAbi potentially filing a lawsuit went viral, the latter said:

"Even if Ethan tried to sue me, right? And it's kind of funny because, if you try to sue me for something, he could present damages, most likely, to be like, see, my f**king, my subscriptions are in the red. People are leaving my channel in droves. Maybe, like, my merchandise company is not doing as well, right? But the problem is, in that circumstance, you would also have to prove that I have done something to trigger that. And I have not. I haven't done anything."

Going further, HasanAbi also claimed to have defended Ethan Klein for "far too long," stating:

"As a matter of fact, I defended him for far too long... And not only did I defend him, I also simultaneously told him that I don't have any ill intent or ill will towards him. So, it really doesn't make any sense. Like, I didn't do sh**."

"Like suing a random onlooker": HasanAbi discusses Ethan Klein potentially filing a lawsuit against him

Ethan Klein and HasanAbi have been feuding since Klein released a Content Nuke video criticizing HasanAbi and his content on February 1, 2025. The video has since gained over 3.29 million views. Despite this viewership, HasanAbi has previously claimed that Klein's video did not "work" against him, and hence, he could not have sued Klein for financial damages.

Now, claiming that Ethan Klein suing him would supposedly be similar to suing an "onlooker," HasanAbi stated:

"It's like suing a random onlooker that you've decided to stalk and harass, and because you're stalking and harassing, it came across as really f**king annoying to a bunch of your own fans, they left your community and you suffered financial repercussions against that and now you're desperately looking for someone else to blame."

In March 2025, Ethan Klein and Hila Klein were both sued by Elizabeth Borda, who was the plaintiff's attorney. The plaintiff, a former employee of the couple, had claimed that the pair had violated the California Family Rights Act and engaged in "disability discrimination."

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More