"I still don't know who he is" - Bryce Hall opens up about his feud with Mizkif, explains why he apologized to Twitch streamer

Bryce Hall has opened up about his feud with Twitch streamer Matthew "Mizkif" while gambling at a casino. For those unaware, on May 18, 2024, Mizkif posted a video titled I Got in a Fight in Vegas..., in which he revealed that Bryce Hall told casino employees to kick him out.

The bare-knuckle boxer was heard saying:

"He's a f**king dweeb! Get him out of here! This guy has never seen that amount of money I'm f**king loosing. How are you going to talk s**t when I'm playing with the money you've never seen in your life? You can only imagine gambling $50,000. You don't even make $50,000 in a year!"

Trending

Bryce Hall recently appeared as a guest on the One Night with Steiny podcast, where he provided details about the controversy. When Aaron "Steiny" Steinberg brought up the matter, Hall stated that he "does fire off camera" and discussed his actions during the gambling session.

He said:

"I do fire off-camera and we weren't even filming that session. It's just... I think it was Tfue's vlog. But it wasn't even like a stream. Bro, I sound like a total d**khead, I'm not going to lie. But if you're a gambler and you're stuck... (Steiny asks, 'How much were you stuck?') $40,000."

A few moments later, Bryce Hall "defended himself" by apologizing to Mizkif off-camera. Claiming he was still unaware of who the content creator was, the 24-year-old said:

"So this is my way to defend myself... so I was a complete [unintelligible] and I acknowledged that and I apologized to him off-camera. And then, of course, you know, the filmer just immediately started once I started apologizing. But not because I knew who the guy was. I had no idea who he was. I still don't know who he is. I've seen that he has a following."

He added:

"He said he didn't care and then I was like, 'Yeah, no, I just wanted to apologize just because I sounded like a d**khead and I was tilted."

"He caught me probably at the worst time" - Bryce Hall talks about his controversy with Mizkif

Bryce Hall continued the discussion by stating that his interaction with Mizkif occurred at the "worst time" because he had stayed up all night. He elaborated:

"I'm usually never like that, it's just he caught me probably at the worst time. I stayed up until my flight to Mexico. So I was literally just all night up. (Steiny asks, 'What did you go to Mexico for?') Just with my girlfriend. So we went to Mexico for a little vacation so I lost, like, $50k and then had to spend $30k."

Timestamp: 01:55

Mizkif is among the most popular Twitch streamers, with over 2.1 million followers on the Amazon-owned platform. He co-founded One True King (OTK) in 2020, alongside Zack "Asmongold," EsfandTV, Tips Out, and Rich Campbell.