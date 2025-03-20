"I think he is hot": Brianna Chickenfry says she has a crush on Twitch streamer Sketch

Internet personality Brianna LaPaglia, also popularly known as Brianna Chickenfry, revealed her view of Twitch streamer Kylie "Sketch," stating that she found the content creator "hot." To those unaware, Brianna gained popularity after becoming a meme on Vine, the now-defunct short-form content-sharing app, which is often seen as a predecessor of sorts to the now-popular TikTok and Instagram Reels.

Talking about what she thought of Sketch, Brianna stated:

"I think Sketch is hot. I think Sketch is hot, what was I, I told you the whole time we were in New Orleans with him. I was like, I have a crush on Sketch."

"I think he's hot, funny, cute": Brianna Chickenfry reveals she has a crush on Sketch

Sketch made headlines recently after his spectacular performance in the Sidemen Charity Match. The streamer played as the goalkeeper of the YouTube AllStars, and was instrumental in securing victory against the Sidemen FC. He managed to block a key penalty attempt by Sidemen member Simon "Miniminter," effectively allowing his team to gain a one-penalty advantage and win the match.

For his efforts, Sketch was awarded the Player of the Match for the Sidemen Charity Matchup. Nonetheless, Sketch seems to have impressed Brianna Chickenfry, with her praising the streamer during an interview. She even revealed that she had confessed how she felt about Sketch to the Twitch streamer himself:

"I told Sketch I had a crush on him. I think he's hot, funny, cute, hilarious and nice and smart."

Sketch recently revealed that while he does put on a "show voice," his habitual "face crunches" were real. Furthermore, he stated that while he does need vision corrective aids, he does not need to wear glasses in particular, but does so anyway as it is a part of his online identity.

