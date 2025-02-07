"I've managed to make friends": Denims reacts to xQc's stating he has no friends in streaming industry

Twitch streamer Denims has reacted to Kick streamer Félix "xQc's" claim that the streaming industry as a whole is very "cold" and that he has no friends to show from it. For those unaware, the two are known to provide commentary over ongoing drama on the internet as a whole and the streaming community in particular.

Calling into question xQc's claim about the streaming industry, Denims stated that her experience within the streaming world has been different since she has managed to gain friendships, unlike xQc:

"That's weird, I've managed to make friends."

"It's definitely not me, it's everyone else": Denims seemingly sarcastically responds to xQc's claim that the streaming industry is "cold"

This is not the first time the two have made remarks about each other, with xQc calling her out in January 2025 for joking about his break up and lawsuit with former partner Sam "Adept." He termed her a "vibe killer" after she jokingly labeled his break up as a "divorce."

During her broadcast, Denims not only called out xQc for his remarks about being unable to find friends but also targeted his relationship with hip-hop artist Drake. For those unaware, xQc is known to be an ardent supporter of Drake, even hosting the rapper on his broadcast in November 2024.

Seemingly sarcastically responding to xQc's remarks and calling out his association with Drake during her broadcast, Denims stated:

"He low-key crashed out on Hasan before it was popular. It definitely not me, its everyone else for sure. I wonder why people wouldn't think it's very funny and would maybe think its kind of cringe for you to constantly brag about how having someone's whole house on a wrist, and then hanging out with Drake. Dude, how the mighty have fallen. F**k!"

Denims also recently responded to the Content Nuke - Hasan Piker YouTube video uploaded by Ethan Klein, which specifically made several allegations against HasanAbi and criticized him. Within the video, Ethan Klein claimed that he had been "duped" by HasanAbi during their days of hosting the Leftovers podcast together. In response, Denims labeled Ethan Klein as a "forty year old child."

