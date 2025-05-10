"I want jail time": Asmongold comments on Newark mayor Ras Baraka's trespassing controversy 

Twitch streamer and political commentator Zack "Asmongold" recently called for action to be taken against Newark mayor, Ras Baraka, amidst the latter's recent arrest outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detention facility on May 9, 2025. Officers arrested Baraka on trespassing charges, claiming that he ignored orders to leave the facility.

Ad

Asmongold suggested that the Newark mayor should be incarcerated for his acts of trespassing. Additionally, two members of Congress were present, along with Baraka, and according to a report from Fox 5 News, the Congress representatives (Rep. LaMonica McIver and Rep. Bonnie Watson-Coleman) were allegedly involved in a physical altercation:

"They not only arrested the mayor of Newark but put their hands on two members of Congress."

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

In reaction to this incident, Asmon claimed that the mayor's arrest should result in jail time:

“I don’t care about the arrests, I want charges and I want jail time. Now, if you do that, then maybe I'll start being happy. If these people want to be martyrs, let 'em earn it, put 'em in f**king jail.”

Ad

Asmongold reacts to the mayor of New York, Eric Adams, under investigation for "bribery and misuse of campaign funds"

In September 2024, New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted on federal charges of bribery and misuse of campaign funds. The indictment charged Adams with accepting illegal donations and personal favors from Turkish citizens in return for political consideration, such as pressuring the New York City Fire Department to agree to the opening of a Turkish consular building without a fire inspection.

Ad

When a viewer in chat mentioned this during a livestream on May 9, 2025, Asmon encouraged the investigation against the mayor:

"(Reading chat) 'Meanwhile, the mayor of New York is under investigation for bribery and misuse of campaign funds.' Yup, there it is..."

Also, the streamer agreed after a viewer suggested that illegal immigrants should not have been granted permission to enter the U.S.:

Ad

"(Reading Chat) 'They shouldn't have let millions of illegals into the country,' Yep, definitely."

In other news, Asmongold is looking to give multistreaming a shot, anticipating that it would bring in more viewers from multiple platforms.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More