"Because of the transient nature of livestreaming": Asmongold explains why he attributes his success to YouTube and not Twitch

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" recently stated that he attributes his success to YouTube and not Twitch, as he believes "livestreaming as a whole" is transient in nature. He also stated that streaming allows for a content creator to engage better with their existing audience, but it isn't a reliable means for growing an audience online.

Explaining his stance on livestreaming as a whole in a post made on May 10, 2025, Asmongold wrote:

"This is less of a criticism of Twitch and more of livestreaming as a whole. Because of the transient nature of livestreaming, it's great at engaging an existing audience but terrible at growing one. Personally, I attribute a lot of my success to YouTube and my editing team."

Asmongold states he will "probably" start multi streaming to increase viewership

While previously disallowed, Twitch had made multistreaming a possibility after making changes to its policies in 2023. Now, many streamers take advantage of this by streaming on multiple platforms simultaneously, allowing for their content to reach a broader audience across different websites.

Talking about what his plans for streaming in the future are, Twitch streamer and political commentator Asmongold stated,

"So, for me, this is how I'm viewing like, going on another platform, is that, I have considered it strongly, like moving and like, mutlistreaming, and I think that I probably will start multistreaming and then I just don't have to worry about it this much, and that way, people can also watch from other places as well."

He also believes it will increase the overall size of his audience.

"I do think that it will increase the amount of people, like, total, that are watching...Like, what I really care about is like, YouTube and doing stuff and doing well on YouTube. I think that Twitch streams in general are kind of irrelevant."

In other news, political streamer Hasan "HasanAbi" recently claimed Asmongold believes "brown people" are "inferior" and that the latter would "laugh" at those being "ethnically cleansed" if those individuals were Indian.

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More