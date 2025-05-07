Asmongold says HasanAbi is "on a generational crash out" over remarks about Tectone's father

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" recently stated that Hasan "HasanAbi" has been on a "crash out" ever since the latter engaged in a debate with his long-time political opponent, Ethan Klein. According to Asmongold, the debate made HasanAbi "look bad," and his current behavior is the cause of the supposed fallout.

Ad

This comment by Asmongold comes after HasanAbi called out streamer John "Tectone" for his father's sexual harassment case. Reacting to HasanAbi's comments during a broadcast on his second Twitch channel, zackrawrr, Asmongold said:

"What?! Bro, like this... Oh my God! I don't even know what to say... It's outrageous and I can't this is what's happening, but, there it is... I do think that he has been on a generational crash out ever since the situation with Ethan. I do think so."

Ad

Trending

"Very obvious": Asmongold comments on the reason behind HasanAbi's recent controversial comments on X

Expand Tweet

Ad

HasanAbi and Ethan Klein were embroiled in a debate after much back and forth online, with the two discussing both personal and political topics in front of a live audience on Twitch and YouTube. Asmongold has previously iterated that he believes the debate has made HasanAbi "look awful," and he would not want to debate with him given the chance.

Reiterating his opinion, the Twitch streamer said he believes the general consensus online is shifted towards Ethan Klein, with HasanAbi supposedly being widely criticized:

Ad

"He's totally, totally been dialing things up, been completely going over the line. I think that the reason why is very obvious. The debate made him look awful. It made him look absolutely awful. If you look at ninety-five percent of the comments, they are against them. On his video, I think that more people support, but let's look at all the views together. There is an overwhelming consensus that it did not make him look good."

Ad

Reacting to HasanAbi's comments about his father, Tectone was seen getting emotional on his broadcast and accused the former of making him relive his childhood trauma.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More