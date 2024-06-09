"I wish it was true": IShowSpeed reacts to AI photo of himself pregnant with Cristiano Ronaldo

In a recent livestream dated June 8, 2024, Darren "IShowSpeed" reacted to an AI-generated image of him pregnant next to football star Cristiano Ronaldo. During his broadcast on YouTube, the steamer was going through memes posted by members of his discord server. Soon he came across an AI photo of him pregnant with Ronaldo's baby and had a spate of different reactions.

At first, Darren seemed shocked and asked his fans why they were making such unrealistic memes. As viewers saw the image, they started congratulating the streamer as a joke when Speed yelled at them and asked them not to. Seeing the jocular side, the streamer quickly stated that he "wished it was true":

"What are ya'll making bro? (Reads chat) Congrats? F**k you mean congrats? Like what is wrong ya'll bro? I mean, chat I wish it was true but it's not true! Ya'll can't play like that."

Trending

Expand Tweet

IShowSpeed moving to Germany for a month for UEFA 2024

Fans of Speed already know about his love of football. The YouTuber has consistently talked about football matches and uploaded videos from various stadiums throughout his career online. In a stream dated June 6, 2024, Darren announced that he would be visiting Germany for a whole month before UEFA 2024.

Expand Tweet

IShowSpeed also mentioned that he will be visiting other countries during his journey to Germany. As per the details shared in his video, the YouTuber has rented or bought a house in the country especially to attend the Euros. The tournament will take place between June 14, 2024, and July 14, 2024.

Darren recently revealed the meaning behind his name 'Speed' to South Korean influencer Amy Flamy.