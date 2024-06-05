How did IShowSpeed get his iconic name? Origins explored

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" is among the most famous names in the online world. While he may have started streaming in his bedroom to a few thousand people, he has now reached a global audience where he gets invited by some of the biggest stars to collaborate with.

Aside from having a rather unique on-screen personality, the streamer maintains a catchy name. However, not many have been able to decode the exact origins of the "Speed" title. However, fans don't have to look too far to find it.

The streamer, during his South Korea trip, revealed how he ended up with the name. It was Amy Flamy who asked him:

"So how did you come up with IShowSpeed?"

In response, Darren revealed that he had chosen the name for his PlayStation Network account (gamer tag) when he was 12 years old:

"People always called me Speed but when I was 12 years old I made my, you know what a PSN is? Like a gamer tag. I put my gamer tag as 'IShowSpeed.' So that was just my name. I was just a kid."

Instances of IShowSpeed showcasing his actual "speed"

Despite the online world not always being what it appears, IShowSpeed's name is quite fitting. Although it's unclear why he was nicknamed "Speed" as a child, he is undeniably an athlete and impressively fast when it comes to demonstrating real speed.

For instance, in April 2024, fellow Twitch streamer Kylie "Sketch" invited Darren to join him at an NFL event. During their visit, they demonstrated their speed by running a 40-meter dash in just 4.4 seconds. Watch the clip here:

Of course, there are other instances as well. The streamer has participated in several charity football games, such as the Sidemen Charity Match in 2022 and 2023. His highlights make it clear that even though he might not be the most skilled "baller," he is one of the fastest.

During one of the ImPaulsive podcasts (co-hosted by Logan Paul), where he was a guest alongside NFL star Patrick Mahomes, the streamer asked Mahomes if he thought he was faster than him. Surprisingly, Patrick admitted that the streamer is probably faster than he is:

It's also worth noting that he is known simply as Speed or Speedy. There are other creative names associated with him as well. For example, in August 2023, he inadvertently flashed his genitals during a live stream, after which he was dubbed "IShowMeat."

Other names, such as "IShowLeak," have also trended in the past due to his tendency to leak the contact information of other individuals. Notable victims include footballer Alphonso Davies and YouTuber and boxer JJ "KSI."