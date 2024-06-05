"Why're you trying to steal my drink?": IShowSpeed jokes about Messi's Mas+ sports drink being a "copy" of PRIME

In his latest YouTube stream, Darren "IShowSpeed" took a dig at Argentine football star Lionel Messi for his recently announced energy drink Mas+. Darren suggested that the sports drink's branding was a "copy" of PRIME, KSI, and Logan Paul's beverage company, which he joined as a content creator/ambassador earlier this year.

Clips of IShowSpeed making fun of Messi's new energy drink during his recent MrBeast Wipeout challenge, while standing with Olajide "KSI" as he pretended to be Olajide, have garnered a lot of attention on social media. In the stream, Darren can be heard directly addressing Lionel Messi's drink, insinuating that he stole the idea:

"Bro, why is Messi trying to make a PRIME drink, bro? Why're you trying to steal my drink? Like, me (pretending to be KSI) and Logan Paul started this sh*t from the ground up. And you're trying to steal our sh*t?"

IShowSpeed and KSI comment on Messi's new Mas+ drinks

As mentioned, the interaction where the popular YouTube streamer made jokes about Mas+ happened today (June 4), while he was participating in a MrBeast challenge called the Wipeout. IShowSpeed eventually went on to win the $100,000 prize money and started throwing shade at Lionel Messi before the event.

Darren's channel has a segment about him being mistaken for KSI on IRL streams, where he pretends to be the latter as a joke. As the participants began the stream by drinking some PRIME hydration bottles, Speed did his bit about being a Sidemen member and pretended to be the co-founder of PRIME.

Bringing up Lionel Messi's new energy drink brand, he stated:

"Yo chat, tell me why Messi, like, me and Logan Paul are the founders of PRIME, right? So tell me why, I checked on Twitter, tell me why Messi wants to copy our drink. How do you feel about that?"

KSI agreed, and pointed out that he had already posted on social media about how Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi since the latter's Mas+ beverages came out:

"Ah, that's why I said Ronaldo is the GOAT now. No, I did bro."

IShowSpeed is known for being obsessed with Cristiano Ronaldo, and the streamer seemed happy with KSI's statements. He told his audience:

"I told you chat, he is a Ronaldo fan now."

The fact that IShowSpeed has a tenuous relationship with Messi is well-known by his fans, as the YouTube streamer favors Cristiano Ronaldo over the Argentine. He even booed at the last Ballon d'Or ceremony when Lionel Messi received the award for the eighth time.