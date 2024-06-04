IShowSpeed wins $100K MrBeast Wipeout challenge against KSI

Darren "IShowSpeed" effortlessly defeated Olajide "KSI" in today's MrBeast Wipeout challenge, winning $100,000 in prize money from the viral YouTuber. The three popular online personalities had previously teased a collab, and on Darren's livestream dated June 4, he and Olajide competed on one of Jimmy's obstacle courses.

Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, is currently the most-subscribed YouTuber on the platform, recently surpassing T-Series. He is known for organizing elaborate obstacle courses for his game shows. While normally, he has random strangers as participants in his videos, today's challenge tasked KSI and IShowSpeed with completing a water-based course.

Donaldson seemed flabbergasted when the 19-year-old YouTube streamer effortlessly finished it. This is what he had to say after watching it happen in real-time:

Trending

"Oh my gosh! Oh no, I just lost 100 grand. I did not think he was going to do it! You guys have been out here for two hours and you never did it. Why are you all of a sudden doing it now? What are we doing?"

Expand Tweet

Hilarious clip of KSI trying and failing to help IShowSpeed after he fell into the water before completing MrBeast's challenge goes viral

MrBeast was a little late to the party as he arrived on the scene after KSI had already left the area. Therefore, he had to verify if Darren had cleared the $100K wipeout challenge and made the streamer show him footage as proof, by rewinding the stream.

This is when IShowSpeed showed Jimmy the clip of him almost making it across the obstacle course, but ultimately getting 'wiped out' after falling into the water and crying out for help. KSI, who had been waiting to take a shot at jumping over the red balls, quickly dove into the water and tried to save his rival.

However, what ensued was a hilarious couple of seconds where both failed to move from the place and another person had to come to their rescue.

Expand Tweet

The clip of the aforementioned incident went viral on social media, garnering hundreds of thousands of views. MrBeast, upon reviewing the footage, decided that IShowSpeed did not finish the $100K wipeout challenge, prompting the streamer to try again after a bit of back and forth.

Expand Tweet

He even tried to steal the money by taking the briefcases, and only stopped after MrBeast called some security to look after the money. On his second try, Darren succeeded, going home with briefcases full of money.